Donald Trump Slammed for Calling Democrats 'Dumb' People With 'Low IQs': 'He Can't Even Pronounce Acetaminophen'

Donald Trump name-calling anyone with different views than his own MAGA agenda has become a normal occurrence throughout his time in office. During a press briefing on Thursday, September 25, the president of the United States was asked about a deadly shooting that broke out at an ICE immigration facility in Dallas, Texas, one day prior when he started criticizing the Democratic party. Trump blamed the "radical left" for the shooting, as he insisted they are "causing the problem" of political violence across the country.

Donald Trump Claims Democrats Are 'Really Dumb People'

"They're out of control. They're saying things. They're really dumb people," the Republican politician declared. "I mean, I look at Crockett," he continued, throwing shade at Rep. Jasmine Crockett, claiming: "I look at some of these people, they are very low IQ people actually."

Trump: "They're really dumb people. I mean, I look at Crockett, I look at some of these people, they are very low IQ people actually." pic.twitter.com/zfrua06Fa4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X

Trump doubled down on his accusations, as he reiterated: "The radical left is causing this problem. Not the right. The radical left." The president warned violence was "going to get worse" and predicted it was going to fire back on the Democratic party. "Bad things happen when they play these games," he noted.

President Can't Pronounce Acetaminophen

After a video of Trump's comments went viral online, several social media users mocked the POTUS while ridiculing him for again singling out a Black woman and falsely questioning her intelligence. "Bro can't even pronounce acetaminophen. Too many syllables," one person trolled after Trump struggled to pronounce the pain-killing drug commonly known as Tylenol or Advil.

Donald Trump Trolled for 'Projecting' With 'Dumb' Comments

"I need a reporter today hold up a sign that says acetaminophen and ask this 'high IQ' individual to read it.🤣," another viewer joked. Meanwhile, a third critic snubbed, "Trump calling anyone low IQ after his disastrous UN speech is like a toddler critiquing Shakespeare," as a fourth admitted: "I think we'd all love to see him take an IQ test live in front of cameras. But he won't because then he can't cheat. Same reason why he never plays any televised rounds of golf."

