Donald Trump Suggests Barack Obama 'Will Be Voting' for Him in 2024 Election Because He Thinks Kamala Harris Is a 'Low IQ Person'
Donald Trump took to Truth Social and bizarrely suggested former President Barack Obama would be casting his vote for him — not Kamala Harris — in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
"Obama admits a total lack of enthusiasm for Kamala, especially with Black men," the 78-year-old politician wrote on Friday, October 11. "I think Obama will be voting for me because he doesn’t like the fact that Kamala is an extremely Low IQ Person!"
Trump's remarks came after Obama called out fellow Black men who were hesitant to support Harris while speaking at the Harris campaign office in Pittsburgh.
"I'm going to go ahead and just say, speak some truths, if you don’t mind, because my understanding, based on reports I'm getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," he said.
He added that this thought "seems to be more pronounced with the brothers."
- 'She's a Stupid Person!': Donald Trump Lashes Out at VP Kamala Harris and Claims She Has a 'Low IQ'
- Donald Trump Slammed for Accusing Kamala Harris of Setting Him Up to Fall Out of His Chair at Event: 'She's Living Rent-Free in His Head'
- Hillary Clinton Warns President Joe Biden How Third-Party Candidates Could Threaten His Reelection
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Because part of it makes me think — and I'm speaking to men directly — part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that," he continued. "And now, you’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down? That’s not acceptable.”
Obama did not insinuate that he was considering voting for the controversial former POTUS.
As OK! previously reported, both Barack and Michelle Obama endorsed the vice president and slammed the 78-year-old businessman during speeches at the Democratic National Convention.
"Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago," Barack told the crowd. "It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that's actually been getting worse now that he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes."
"The other day, I heard someone compare Trump to the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day," he added. "Now, from a neighbor, that's exhausting. From a president, it's just dangerous."