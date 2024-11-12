Kevin Costner Says Liz Cheney Should Be 'Applauded' and 'Protected' for 'Standing Up' to Donald Trump During 2024 Election
Kevin Costner commended Liz Cheney for speaking out against Donald Trump's behavior amid the 2024 presidential election, despite being a Republican herself.
During a Monday, November 11, sit-down with Michael Smerconish on Sirius XM, the Molly's Game actor began by saying he expects people who work in public service "to do the right thing."
"Public service is about public service. It’s not about your career. It’s not about your ego. Your four years is your four years. Get with it," he said. "I’m very proud of Liz Cheney. I found a person completely at odds with one side willing to stand up. We should applaud her. We should protect her."
"This woman should never be threatened and neither should anybody that stands up in America, because we admire the people of the Revolutionary War that stood up," he continued. "So when someone stands up — even if we don’t — we can’t let her be vulnerable. As a man, I can’t — I won’t allow it. We shouldn’t allow that."
This comes after Trump, 78, was criticized for allegedly "fantasizing" about Cheney being shot in the head during a recent interview with Tucker Carlson.
"Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Okay, let's see how she feels about it," Trump said at the time. "You know, when the guns are trained on her face, you know ... They're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh gee will, let's send, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy."
After receiving waves of backlash, Trump clarified that he'd meant Cheney "wouldn’t have the guts to fight" in a war herself, according to a post shared on Truth Social.
"It’s easy for her to talk, sitting far from where the death scenes take place, but put a gun in her hand, and let her go fight, and she’ll say, 'No thanks!'" he continued. "Her father decimated the Middle East, and other places, and got rich by doing so. He’s caused plenty of DEATH, and probably never even gave it a thought. That’s not what we want running our Country!"
In her own response, Cheney compared Trump to a "dictator" destroying "free nations."
"They threaten those who speak against them with death," she wrote on X. "We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant."