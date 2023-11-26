'He's Really Losing It': Mary Trump Reacts to Donald Trump's Video Dump After Fraud Case Setback
Mary Trump — who is the estranged niece of Donald Trump and author of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man — recently spoke with Call To Activism’s Joe Gallina about the ex-president’s latest social media dump in a video exclusive to her The Good In Us newsletter subscribers.
In their conversation, Mary speculated that her uncle posted the 19 videos in one day due to witness Jeffrey McConney's testimony in Donald’s current fraud case, where a piece of evidence was presented which read, “DJT TO GET FINAL REVIEW,” in McConney’s handwriting.
Prior to this incriminatory evidence, Donald claimed he never signed off on the alleged fraudulent documents.
Mary began the conversation stating: “This man was a defense witness. I did not have the opportunity to watch the live tweet threads yesterday so I’m making an assumption here, but I’m assuming this document was presented to the witness on the prosecution’s cross. Have we seen what the defense team’s response was either in or outside of the courtroom?”
Gallina weighed in, adding, “Well, they did ask McConney questions and he had to be honest because he was under oath. Essentially, he said that yes, on occasion it was his understanding that Donald saw the documents, which was basically an explosion on the defense’s table. I think we’re going to see how it develops. In my opinion, we may see a spoilage motion coming if A.G. James feels that there was some sort of malintent with this document’s not being handed over. I think that’s a fair conclusion to make, but it’s wild.”
He continued: “If I could give a piece of advice to Donald, I would probably say if you’re in the middle of a fraud case, maybe don’t commit fraud right in front of the judge’s eyes. The issue here is that when you’re on trial for fraud, all of this mal-intent and lying and cheating and conning and withholding of documents is just a really bad look. The Trump Organization has already been found liable for fraud. Now it’s just about the damages which could be up to 250 million. I think days like this are a real victory for a James and the prosecution. The more they shine a light on Donald’s enterprise, the more fraud comes out.”
Mary then brought up the extravagant amount of posts from the 77-year-old following the courtroom setback.
“Again, being mindful of the hyperbole, I thought, ‘Oh wow, he’s really losing it this time.’ But we’ve been doing this for a very long time now, and I think we need to check ourselves when we proclaim that this is the time that he’s really gone over the edge. No, he’s been having temper tantrums on social media since before many of us were born. Having said that, this thread of videos was absolutely out of this world. I’ve never seen anything like it. The suggestion was that he must have found something out, and I’m now wondering if this is what it was,” she said of the social media posts.
Gallina responded, “I think there’s a good chance of that. I think that people who respect the rule of law and respect justice have really been waiting for Donald Trump to be held accountable for anything, right? Because we’ve heard him break the law with our own ears, right? We’ve seen him incite violence with our own eyes. So, I am one of the people who’s been frustrated during this process.”
“I think it’s going to be really hard for Donald to wiggle out of this case. I think the damages will be severe, and I think that this day and the fact that documents have not been fairly produced, really strengthens James’s case,” he concluded.