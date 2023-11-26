'He's Really Losing It': Mary Trump Reacts to Donald Trump's Video Dump After Fraud Case Setback

Mary then brought up the extravagant amount of posts from the 77-year-old following the courtroom setback.

“Again, being mindful of the hyperbole, I thought, ‘Oh wow, he’s really losing it this time.’ But we’ve been doing this for a very long time now, and I think we need to check ourselves when we proclaim that this is the time that he’s really gone over the edge. No, he’s been having temper tantrums on social media since before many of us were born. Having said that, this thread of videos was absolutely out of this world. I’ve never seen anything like it. The suggestion was that he must have found something out, and I’m now wondering if this is what it was,” she said of the social media posts.