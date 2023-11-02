Mary Trump Predicts Ivanka Will Throw Daddy Donald 'Under the Bus' in Fraud Trial Testimony

Molly replied, "Not Ivanka," to which Mary responded, "No. She’s just going to tell the truth and throw him under the bus."

"Right. But I think Ivanka is sort of the Keyser Söze of this whole thing," Molly speculated, referring to the antagonist and criminal mastermind in the 1995 movie The Usual Suspects. "Don Jr. does whatever he can to protect his dad and make his dad love him. And Eric, same. But Ivanka, her husband manages $2 billion of Saudi money."

"She’s not just selling the water and the old steaks," the 45-year-old writer continued. "You could see her just going up there saying whatever she wants to say, daddy protecting her, and ultimately her being the linchpin. I don’t think that’s what happens. But I do think she ends up being the most unscathed because why wouldn’t she be?"