Mary Trump Predicts Ivanka Will Throw Daddy Donald 'Under the Bus' in Fraud Trial Testimony
Mary Trump believes that Ivanka won't hold back when it comes to her upcoming testimony at embattled former POTUS Donald Trump's New York Fraud trial.
Despite her lawyer's best efforts, Judge Arthur F. Engoran ordered the 42-year-old to speak to the court in person. She is expected to be the final testimony of the trial.
Mary, who is the controversial ex-president's niece, spoke with journalist and political commentator Molly Jong-Fast about what could come from her testimony in a video shared with her The Good In Us newsletter subscribers.
Donald Trump Jr. and younger brother Eric Trump were set to testify this week, while Ivanka will take the stand next week, but Mary noted that all three of the 77-year-old's adult children need to "walk a very thin line between obfuscating in a way that’s not perjury and appeasing their father’s ego so that he doesn’t throw them under the bus when he testifies."
Added Mary, "Which of course he’s going to do no matter what they do."
Molly replied, "Not Ivanka," to which Mary responded, "No. She’s just going to tell the truth and throw him under the bus."
"Right. But I think Ivanka is sort of the Keyser Söze of this whole thing," Molly speculated, referring to the antagonist and criminal mastermind in the 1995 movie The Usual Suspects. "Don Jr. does whatever he can to protect his dad and make his dad love him. And Eric, same. But Ivanka, her husband manages $2 billion of Saudi money."
"She’s not just selling the water and the old steaks," the 45-year-old writer continued. "You could see her just going up there saying whatever she wants to say, daddy protecting her, and ultimately her being the linchpin. I don’t think that’s what happens. But I do think she ends up being the most unscathed because why wouldn’t she be?"
Mary agreed that Ivanka was "legitimately wealthy," compared to her siblings — but that doesn't mean she's safe.
"I think Donald would throw her under the bus if he needed to," the psychologist explained. "Because he doesn’t care about anybody, but I also do find it very interesting and harder or trickier for Donald that she’s now testifying after he does."
As OK! previously reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Donald, his adult sons and Trump Organization in 2022, accusing them of inflating the value of properties and other assets in financial documents.
Judge Engoran found them liable for fraud earlier this year, but the ex-prez has continued to insist he's innocent and that the case is nothing more than an attempt to harm his campaign for the 2024 election.
"This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed," he wrote via Truth Social last month. "Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100% Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, ‘on time, on schedule,’ with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME."