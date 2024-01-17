Donald Trump 'Slammed the Table in Anger' During E. Jean Carroll's Testimony, Called Judge a 'Nasty Guy'
Former President Donald Trump struggled to control his anger and slammed the table during E. Jean Carroll's testimony discussing his alleged "lies."
Last year, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. The ex-president was ordered to pay the former journalist $5 million in damages, a decision he has since attempted to appeal.
MSNBC reporter Rehema Ellis broke down the court hearing to news anchor Andrew Michell.
"One of the things the judge said early on was that he didn’t want either side in this proceeding to make any remarks heard within earshot of the jury," Ellis told Mitchell. "And yet…while E. Jean Carroll is on the stand in direct examination, and during her statements, Trump could be heard saying Carroll’s statements are false."
"'Now, she seems to have gotten her memory back.' At one point, Trump even slammed the table in anger, and when Judge Kaplan told his attorney, Alina Habba, to 'sit down,' Trump was heard saying, 'nasty guy.'"
After the break, but before the jury was brought into the courtroom, the judge said, “I’m going to ask Mr. Trump to take special care to keep his voice down so that the jury does not overhear him.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump has insisted that the sexual abuse claims against him are a "total scam."
On July 12, the former president took to Truth Social to discuss the "injustice" he's experienced in the civil case involving Carroll.
"The DOJ will not defend me in the E. Jean Carroll civil case, which is all part of the political 'Witch Hunt,' lawyered up by a political operative who I just beat in another case, financed by a big political funder, and 'judged' by a Clinton appointee who truly hates 'TRUMP.' The statements that I made about Carroll are all true. I didn't Rape her (I won that at trial), and other than for this case, I have NO IDEA WHO SHE IS, WHAT SHE LOOKS LIKE, OR ANYTHING ABOUT HER…." he began his lengthy social media rampage.
"The Carroll civil case against me is a Miscarriage of Justice and a total Scam. The trial was very unfair, with the other side being able to do and present virtually anything they wanted, and our side being largely and wrongfully shut down by an absolutely hostile, biased, and out of control judge. My lawyers, due to their respect for the Office of the President and the incredulity of the case, did not want me to testify, or even be at the trial….." he continued.
In August, Trump posted the security deposit for the $5.6 million he was ordered to pay the former writer, however, the father-of-five is still attempting to appeal the court's decision.