Donald Trump 'Slammed the Table in Anger' During E. Jean Carroll's Testimony, Called Judge a 'Nasty Guy'

MSNBC reporter Rehema Ellis broke down the court hearing to news anchor Andrew Michell.

"One of the things the judge said early on was that he didn’t want either side in this proceeding to make any remarks heard within earshot of the jury," Ellis told Mitchell. "And yet…while E. Jean Carroll is on the stand in direct examination, and during her statements, Trump could be heard saying Carroll’s statements are false."

"'Now, she seems to have gotten her memory back.' At one point, Trump even slammed the table in anger, and when Judge Kaplan told his attorney, Alina Habba, to 'sit down,' Trump was heard saying, 'nasty guy.'"

After the break, but before the jury was brought into the courtroom, the judge said, “I’m going to ask Mr. Trump to take special care to keep his voice down so that the jury does not overhear him.”