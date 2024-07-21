'And He Complains About Biden's Stutter?': Donald Trump Glitches While Trying to Pronounce 'Purse Snatching' at Michigan Rally
What was he trying to say?
On Saturday, July 20, a clip went viral from the Former President Donald Trump’s Grand Rapids, Mich., rally, in which he struggled to pronounce “purse snatchers” in front of his many supporters.
“Looting them for jewelry, purse s-s-s-s, taking the women’s purses,” Trump, 78, said during the first rally since his July 13 assassination attempt.
In response to the clip, many slammed the ex-commander-in-chief for his alleged declining mental capabilities.
“Recalculating,” one user penned, while another quipped, “His aphasia is getting worse. Having him as President again would be terrible for the United Shayhay-ooooaaahhhuuuh.”
Others compared Trump to rival Joe Biden — who officially dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday, July 21 — with one person writing, “But sure, it’s only Biden with the issues,” as another joked, “And he complains about Biden’s stutter? S-s-s-s-sounds like Trump should s-s-s-step down.”
As OK! previously reported, Biden broke the news he would not be running for reelection in a social media post.
"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," the 81-year-old shared.
"I will speak to the National later this week in more detail about my decision. For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me,” Biden assured.
Following the father-of-four’s declaration, Trump dissed him on Truth Social in a scathing upload.
“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve — And never was!” he began.
“He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t — And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists,” the Republican continued.
“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the convicted felon concluded.