Donald Trump's Attorneys Hope Hung Jury Will Result in Hush Money Case Mistrial

The jury is made up of a team of 12 — five women and seven men. Sources told a news outlet that Trump's team have noticed one particular juror occasionally appearing to make "friendly" eye contact with Trump or nodding along in supposed agreement with the defense.

"There are eight people on that jury who definitely hate Trump. If there’s one person who doesn’t, it’s [this] juror," one source who attended the proceedings explained without identifying the alleged juror in question.