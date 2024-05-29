Donald Trump's Attorneys Hope Hung Jury Will Result in Hush Money Case Mistrial
The closing arguments for Donald Trump's high-profile hush money trial took place on Tuesday, May 28.
Now, as the embattled former POTUS' defense team awaits deliberation, it's been reported they are hoping for a hung jury that will cause a mistrial after spending six weeks in court.
The jury is made up of a team of 12 — five women and seven men. Sources told a news outlet that Trump's team have noticed one particular juror occasionally appearing to make "friendly" eye contact with Trump or nodding along in supposed agreement with the defense.
"There are eight people on that jury who definitely hate Trump. If there’s one person who doesn’t, it’s [this] juror," one source who attended the proceedings explained without identifying the alleged juror in question.
Although it's possible the juror's alleged behavior could mean they support the 77-year-old, it could also be a show of politeness and focus on the details of the case.
"You just never know what people are thinking or what they’re gonna do," a separate insider claimed. "Yeah, the [juror] looks friendly. But maybe [the juror is] just doing that to f--- with us before they vote to convict."
- Dennis Quaid Reveals He's Voting for Donald Trump in 2024 Election: 'It Just Makes Sense'
- 'He Needs to Write That Down?': Donald Trump Mocked for Getting Caught With Absurd Sticky Note During Hush Money Trial
- Donald Trump Bragged About Getting Intimate With Stormy Daniels After Meeting Her at Golf Tournament, Claims Source
The jury will decide whether Trump is guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business documents — 11 invoices, 12 vouchers and 11 checks — related to a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.
The adult film star testified the funds were transferred to keep her from speaking publicly about an alleged sexual encounter she had with the controversial businessman in 2006 — one year after he wed current wife Melania Trump.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The ex-prez pleaded not guilty to all charges. Instead, he's repeatedly insisted the case has been fabricated by the Biden administration to interfere with the 2024 election. He's also accused Judge Juan Merchan of being a part of it.
"Kangaroo court! A corrupt and conflicted judge," he penned via Truth Social on Wednesday, May 29. "His rulings — on a case that should, according to all legal scholars and experts, never have been brought — have made this a Biden pushed witch hunt!"
However, earlier this year, when asked by a reporter to provide evidence of his allegations that President Joe Biden was involved in orchestrating the case, he failed to do so.
The sources spoke with The Bulwark about the hopes for a hung jury.