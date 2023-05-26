E. Jean Carroll Claims She Slept Through Donald Trump's Town Hall After Grueling Trial and Woke Up to 'Deluge of Hatred'

"The happiest day of my life was on May 9th," the 79-year-old writer she told an outlet in a recent interview. "Robbie [Roberta Kaplan] and I stood in that courtroom and heard nine jurors respond that we had been telling the truth. The moment of joy was so incredible. It was like a new world had opened up to me."

Carroll revealed that after the court proceedings, she celebrated with Kaplan — her attorney — with music and champagne and good food as she got "used to being so happy in a new world," noting that the next day she was "so tired from being happy."