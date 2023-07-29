Coincidence? Donald Trump Walks Out to Song About 'Going to Prison' at Iowa Republican Dinner as Legal Woes Ramp Up
On Friday, July 29, Donald Trump, 77, walked onto the stage at the Iowa Republican dinner to an unusual choice of song.
As he stepped out to the cheering crowd, the venue played Only In America by Brooks & Dunn, as the lyrics said, "One could end up going to prison, one just might be president."
The ex-commander-in-chief spoke about his hopes for his campaign during his speech, claiming he would "obliterate the deep state" and added, "By the way, if I weren't running, I would have nobody coming after me. Or if I was losing by a lot, I would have nobody coming after me."
As OK! previously reported, the pointed choice of song came after the father-of-five received an additional charge from the Department of Justice in relation to his indictment for mishandling of classified documents.
On Thursday, July 27, DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump of requesting staff members to delete security footage at his FLorida home Mar-a Lago amidst the government's investigation.
"I don't want anybody looking, I don't want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don't," the former reality TV told his lawyer, according to the legal filing. "What happens if we just don't respond at all of don't play ball with them? Wouldn't it be better if we just told them we don't have anything here?"
Trump, his former aide Walt Nauta and maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira are all defendants in the case.
Oliveira allegedly told the Republican politicians staffer that "the boss" wanted the videos deleted. According to court documents, he also claimed he "never saw anything" to the FBI.
Following the added charge, Trump's campaign released a statement.
"This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him," his spokesperson Steven Cheung said.
"Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," he concluded.