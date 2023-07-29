Coincidence? Donald Trump Walks Out to Song About 'Going to Prison' at Iowa Republican Dinner as Legal Woes Ramp Up

As he stepped out to the cheering crowd, the venue played Only In America by Brooks & Dunn, as the lyrics said, "One could end up going to prison, one just might be president."

The ex-commander-in-chief spoke about his hopes for his campaign during his speech, claiming he would "obliterate the deep state" and added, "By the way, if I weren't running, I would have nobody coming after me. Or if I was losing by a lot, I would have nobody coming after me."