'I Don't Believe That': Halle Berry Blasts Rumors About Ex Eric Benét's S-- Addiction Claims

eric benet halle berry ex husband addict
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry blasted rumors about Eric Benet's s-- addiction claims.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Halle Berry isn’t holding back when it comes to rumors about her ex-husband Eric Benét.

“I had one husband who said he was a s-- addict,” Berry said during a candid conversation on the Monday, October 7, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “But I don’t f------- believe that s---.”

While the 58-year-old actress addressed long-standing claims surrounding the R&B singer-songwriter alleged s-- addiction, she refrained from mentioning him directly.

The comment echoes reports from 2002, when he was said to have entered rehab for s-- addiction.

halle berry blasts eric benet addiction rumors
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry and Eric Benet separated in 2003 and finalized their divorce in 2005.

Their marriage attracted significant attention when they separated in 2003, as Benét openly acknowledged cheating on Berry throughout their relationship due to his addiction struggles.

Ultimately, the couple divorced in 2005 after four years of marriage.

Unfortunately, this isn't Berry’s only experience with heartbreak.

The star has gone through three public divorces — starting with her first husband, baseball player David Justice, to whom she was married to from 1993 to 1997.

She then married actor Olivier Martinez, which only lasted from 2013 to 2016. They share son Maceo, 10, while Berry also has a 15-year-old daughter Nahla from a previous relationship with Gabriel Aubry.

oliver martinez with maceo
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry shares son Maceo, 10, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Halle Berry

An insider previously spilled that Berry's 7-year marriage to Martinez, 58, left her guarded, especially now that they've been embroiled in a custody battle over their son.

Martinez asked the court to order Berry to cover his legal costs and reimburse him for the money he's spent so far.

Fortunately, Berry seems to have found happiness with her current boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, but her failed relationships have made her more cautious about heading back into marriage.

van hunt halle berry
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry is currently madly in love with her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

“Halle doesn’t want to make another mistake and end up in divorce court,” a source revealed to a news outlet. “Van’s so easygoing and great with her two kids, but the idea of saying ‘I do’ only to have the marriage crash and burn scares her.”

van hunt and halle berry happy
Source: MEGA

Though marrying Van Hunt isn't in the cards right now, a source said that 'she’s happier than she’s been in a long time.'

For now, it seems the matriarch is focusing on her family and keeping things simple with Hunt.

"She’s happier than she’s been in a long time. Why rock the boat?" the source expressed.

Star spoke to a source about Berry not wanting to marry Hunt.

