7 Most Shocking Revelations From Dorit Kemsley's Memoir 'Unburdened' — Including Her Relationship With Estranged Husband PK Kemsley

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Dorit Kemsley Shut Down Rumors Linking PK Kemsley to the 2021 Home Invasion

Source: MEGA The suspects ran off with more than $1 million worth of handbags, watches and jewelry.

Dorit Kemsley is not afraid to talk about everything in her debut memoir. In Unburdened: A Memoir, published on June 2, TheReal Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed intimate details about her life, including her marriage to PK Kemsley and the 2021 home invasion that changed everything. In October 2021, Dorit was home with their children, Jagger and Phoenix, when three male intruders broke into their house. PK was out of town at the time of the incident. "One moment I was lifting my head from the pillow," the mom-of-two wrote. "The next I was being forced backward, pushed down hard onto my knees. My hands hit the carpet. A gun pressed against the side of my head." Dorit revealed she begged the intruders to let her and her children live during the harrowing ordeal, adding the children were unaware at the time. "My children were safe. They had slept through it. They did not know the details. Their mornings still looked the same. Their routines were intact," she penned, explaining she decided to keep filming the Bravo reality series to maintain a sense of "normalcy" amid the aftermath of the traumatic experience. Some skeptics questioned the legitimacy of the reports and even accused PK of staging the incident. "There were suggestions — not always direct, but unmistakable — that PK had something to do with it," she clarified. "Even now, the accusation feels surreal. He did not." Dorit added elsewhere in the memoir, "The more I protected him publicly, the more alone I felt privately. I was beginning to understand that something had shifted between us in ways I had not yet fully processed… The night of the invasion had changed me. What I had not yet grasped was how deeply it had altered the space between us. And before I could understand what that meant for our marriage, I had to confront what it had done to me."

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Dorit Kemsley Revealed the Turning Point in Her Marriage to PK Kemsley

Source: MEGA Dorit and PK Kemsley got married in 2015.

According to Dorit, there was a subtle change in her marriage that reportedly "began with drinking." She pointed out her relationship with PK started to shift as their "responsibilities multiplied." "I could enjoy a vodka soda and call it a night. For PK, the line blurred more easily," she wrote in the memoir. "Over time, I began to notice the difference between celebration and reliance. The drinking no longer amplified his charm; it dulled his warmth. The man who had once been magnetic and playful became, at times, unpredictable." The fashion designer recalled feeling "anxious" when PK drank and said she would try to defuse tension before it escalated. On the other hand, their marriage reached a turning point when he first cursed at her. "Something foundational had cracked in a way I couldn't immediately repair," she admitted, noting they began marriage counseling afterward.

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What Fueled Tensions Over Financial Control in Dorit and PK Kemsley's Marriage

Source: MEGA They announced their separation in May 2024.

Although Dorit stood by PK as details of his financial troubles became public, it reportedly made her feel increasingly shut out to the point where she "wasn't included in conversations anymore." "That shouldn't be controversial. But it became so. The more I began earning from Housewives and my own ventures, the more the financial lines sharpened," she detailed. "As my income grew, so did his expectation to decide how it was used. Not collaboratively, but decisively. I wasn't comfortable with that. I didn't want control. I wanted a partnership. And when I insisted on transparency, it became a friction point that never truly left us."

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PK Kemsley Reportedly Consulted a Lawyer a Year Before the Split

Source: MEGA Dorit Kemsley filed for divorce months after the split.

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Dorit and PK announced their separation in May 2024. But according to the fashion designer, the businessman already consulted a lawyer one year prior amid a "period of estrangement." "I received a message from him late one night," she pondered. "It stopped me cold. It was about the children. About responsibility. About concern. It was not his voice. I knew instantly." Although PK initially pushed back against the claims, he ultimately confirmed it several months later. For Dorit, it was a "pivotal moment" since the conversation "happened nearly a year before [they] formally separated." "Not because marriages don't struggle, but because while I was still fighting for us, still believing we were in this together, he had quietly begun exploring an exit," she wrote in the book.

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Dorit Kemsley Continued Her 'RHOBH' Stint Because of PK Kemsley

Source: MEGA Dorit and PK Kemsley share two kids.

In Unburdened: A Memoir, Dorit revealed she only continued her RHOBH tenure because of PK. "When the season wrapped and they asked me back, I stood at a quiet crossroads. Part of me hoped they wouldn't," she recalled. "But they did ask. And I said yes. The principal reason was simple: PK. He was proud of me — like, genuinely proud. He loved seeing me step into the alluring world of television: the events, the fashion, the travel, the visibility." PK reportedly viewed her role as "something strategic," because in Los Angeles, "visibility has value. It opens doors. It builds leverage. It creates opportunity not just socially, but professionally, too." She added in the memoir, "He saw possibility where I saw disruption." Dorit acknowledged that part of her decision also stemmed from not wanting to disappoint PK, highlighting, "I liked bringing something into our marriage that excited him. I liked seeing that spark in his eyes when he talked about what it could become. I liked being admired by my husband. I liked knowing he believed I could do it. I trusted that he saw something in the opportunity that I did not yet appreciate."

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Dorit Kemsley Shared Candid Thoughts on Her Fellow 'Real Housewives' Stars

Source: MEGA Dorit Kemsley joined 'RHOBH' in Season 7.

Dorit also gave special shoutouts to several Real Housewives stars in the memoir. She gushed about Lisa Rinna, writing, "Lisa is direct. Fearless. And deeply protective of the people she loves. She shows up. She checks in. She does not disappear when the cameras stop. There is no calculation. No keeping score." She also said meeting Bozoma Saint John "felt like oxygen," while she felt "blessed again" when she met Rachel Zoe after the latter joined RHOBH for Season 15. In addition, Dorit shared she "genuinely liked" Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky when she met them. She later opened up about her fractured friendship with Kyle during her split from PK. "For a long time, I felt her as a steady presence in my life. That's what made the shift so disorienting… I spent too long trying to restore what had already changed," she said of Kyle. Elsewhere in the book, she said she and Erika Girardi "have always moved in waves." "We are not identical women. Our bond has never been loud or demonstrative. She is private. Guarded. She doesn't grant full access easily. But there has always been something undeniably real between us, a mutual understanding that doesn't require constant affirmation. Which is why her sudden outburst caught me off guard," she penned in her book.

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Dorit Kemsley Set the Record Straight on Years of Plastic Surgery Speculation

Source: MEGA Dorit Kemsley has sparked plastic surgery rumors over the years.