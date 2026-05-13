Dua Lipa Flaunts Her Curves in String Bikini During Luxe Vacation: Photos
May 13 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET
Dua Lipa scorched in a series of swimsuits during a tropical vacation.
The singer, 30, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, to recap her luxe getaway alongside sister Rina Lipa.
Dua showed off her toned tummy in a cheetah-print bikini as she posed with her sibling for a mirror selfie outdoors.
The musician later stripped down to a white two-piece during a wild boat ride with friends. She thrust her arms in the air for a playful snapshot aboard the vehicle, then lounged on a large, circular floatie in the ocean as she sipped from a drink.
In the evening, Dua went glam in a cropped, criss-cross white halter top adorned with beads and discs. The playful ensemble was complemented by a white lace mini skirt, drop earrings and an elegant slick-back bun.
Elsewhere in her photo dump, the award-winning artist rocked a plunging black lace romper with laced-up high boots. She sported the stunning ensemble while capturing a selfie at golden hour alongside friend Sarah Lysander Svendby Carter.
Dua concluded her Instagram carousel with a photo of herself wearing a low-cut black top and chunky gold statement necklace. The star also accessorized with a yellow crochet crossbody bag, gold bangles and large hoop earrings as she glanced seductively off to the side.
“Funmaxxing is an internet slang term describing the practice of intentionally maximizing enjoyment,” she captioned her post.
In the comments section, fans speculated that the bride-to-be may have been on her Bachelorette trip.
“This sounds like a bachelorette party to me 👰🏻♀️💍,” one social media user wrote, while another pointed out, “Oh yes & there’s quite a lot of white being worn 👀.”
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When Did Dua Lipa Get Engaged?
Dua confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner last June.
"Yeah, we’re engaged," she spilled in an interview at the time. "It’s very exciting."
The pop star said of her lavish diamond ring: "I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well."
The “Levitating” artist continued to detail her upcoming nuptials during a September 2025 conversation with Harper's Bazaar.
"I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it," she gushed. "When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it."
Dua added, "I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love.”