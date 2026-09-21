Amid Efforts to End Wars, Jared Kushner Criticized for His 'Noticeable' $50,000 Makeover

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Jared Kushner is making headlines because of his very visible makeover amid negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Kushner appeared at the Yalta European Strategy Conference in Kyiv via video call last week. While his comments drew attention due to their controversial nature, what caught people's eye more were his gleaming white teeth.

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Source: MEGA Jared Kushner's brighter and uniform front teeth makes them 'more noticeable.'

Per Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, who was consulted by The Irish Star regarding speculation over Kushner’s teeth, “The brightness and uniformity of the front teeth make them more noticeable.” However, she acknowledged that it isn't usually an issue with the dental work but rather a personal aesthetic preference.

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Jared Kushner's Gleaming Teeth Stole the Spotlight at Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner likely had 'substantial cosmetic dental work' done, per an expert.

Per the outlet, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, who has been leading the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine for years, seems to have cosmetically enhanced his appearance recently. As Dr. Seymenoglu noted, “Looking at Jared’s more recent appearances, his teeth are noticeably bright, uniform, and quite prominent.” “In my view, this appears to go beyond teeth whitening. The size, shape, and opacity of the front teeth suggest he may have had more substantial cosmetic dental work, most likely crowns or veneers,” she continued. “The front teeth look slightly large in proportion to his mouth, particularly when he smiles,” the dentist claimed. “They are also very bright and uniform, which can give them a more prominent appearance,” she added.

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Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner's teeth makeover might have cost $50,000.

The expert also gave an estimate of how much it would cost to get the work Ivanka Trump's husband seems to have gotten done at a high-end U.S. clinic. “The price can vary considerably depending on the dentist, the materials used, and the amount of preparation involved,” she explained before noting that the cost for covering the entire mouth could be at least $30,000 to $50,000. “A full-mouth restoration can involve a much larger number of crowns or veneers, and in some cases, additional work may be needed to address the bite or existing dental issues,” she clarified. “That can quickly push the overall cost into the tens of thousands of dollars,” she said in conclusion.

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Jared Kushner's Proposal About Ending the Russia-Ukraine War Sparked Outrage

Source: MEGA Jared Kushner suggested that Ukraine could just hand over the territories Russia has been fighting for to reach a mutual peace deal.

“President [Vladimir Putin] has laid out his line of what he wants to achieve,” he said during the conference, referring to the territories the Russian president continues to fight for.

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Source: @DWSOFFICIAL/YOUTUBE Jared Kushner's proposal to end Russia-Ukraine war caused controversy.