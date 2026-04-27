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Elizabeth Smart's Father Issues Stark Warning About Conspiracy Theories as Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Remains Unsolved

photo of nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

April 27 2026, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

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Ed Smart, the father of kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart, is sounding off on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Appearing on NewsNation’s Jesse Weber Live on Friday, April 24, Ed, 70, had a message for the public as the search for Today star Savannah Guthrie 's missing mom continues.

"I think that it’s really important to, one, not go into conspiracy theories. I don’t think there’s much value in that," he said. "Of course, the Guthries have been looked at."

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image of 'I don't think there's much value in that,' Ed Smart declared.
Source: NewsNation/youtube

'I don't think there's much value in that,' Ed Smart declared.

"They’ve supposedly been cleared," he continued. "So that should no longer really be out there in the public, regardless of whether people are searching around the house or not."

As OK! previously reported, the Arizona home of Nancy's eldest daughter, Annie Guthrie, was searched in the days after the 84-year-old vanished on February 1. Her car was also taken into custody.

Online sleuths were quick to speculate that Annie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, were involved in Nancy's alleged abduction — especially after reporter Ashleigh Banfield claimed a law enforcement source told her Tommaso was the "prime suspect."

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'Victims Plain and Simple'

image of Annie Guthrie and her husband were the last to see Nancy Guthrie alive on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Annie Guthrie and her husband were the last to see Nancy Guthrie alive on January 31.

However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement early on in the investigation announcing they were not looking at Savannah, her siblings or any of their spouses.

"The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case," Sheriff Chris Nanos wrote in an X post on February 16.

"To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple," he said. "I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism."

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Savannah Guthrie Slammed 'Cruel Speculation' About Her Family

image of Savannah Guthrie described the whispers about her family as 'unbearable.'
Source: NBC

Savannah Guthrie described the whispers about her family as 'unbearable.'

Savannah, 54, addressed the accusations during a two-part pre-taped interview with Hoda Kotb on Today that aired on March 26 and 27.

"When you talk about the cruel speculation, the whispers, the innuendo that it was somebody in your family, how did you weather that?" Hoda asked.

"It's unbearable," the NBC anchor replied. "And it piles pain upon pain. There are no words, there are no words. I don't understand and I will never understand."

When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?

image of Nancy Guthrie's blood was discovered at the scene.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie's blood was discovered at the scene.

Nancy was last seen by Annie and Tommaso on the evening of January 31. Investigators believe she is the victim of a targeted kidnapping.

A trail of her blood was notably found on the front porch of her Tucson, Ariz., home.

While investigators have released doorbell footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named.

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