Elizabeth Smart's Father Issues Stark Warning About Conspiracy Theories as Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Remains Unsolved

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Ed Smart, the father of kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart, is sounding off on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Appearing on NewsNation’s Jesse Weber Live on Friday, April 24, Ed, 70, had a message for the public as the search for Today star Savannah Guthrie 's missing mom continues. "I think that it’s really important to, one, not go into conspiracy theories. I don’t think there’s much value in that," he said. "Of course, the Guthries have been looked at."

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Source: NewsNation/youtube 'I don't think there's much value in that,' Ed Smart declared.

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'Victims Plain and Simple'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Annie Guthrie and her husband were the last to see Nancy Guthrie alive on January 31.

However, the Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement early on in the investigation announcing they were not looking at Savannah, her siblings or any of their spouses. "The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case," Sheriff Chris Nanos wrote in an X post on February 16. "To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple," he said. "I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism."

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Savannah Guthrie Slammed 'Cruel Speculation' About Her Family

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie described the whispers about her family as 'unbearable.'

Savannah, 54, addressed the accusations during a two-part pre-taped interview with Hoda Kotb on Today that aired on March 26 and 27. "When you talk about the cruel speculation, the whispers, the innuendo that it was somebody in your family, how did you weather that?" Hoda asked. "It's unbearable," the NBC anchor replied. "And it piles pain upon pain. There are no words, there are no words. I don't understand and I will never understand."

When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's blood was discovered at the scene.