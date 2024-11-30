Ellen DeGeneres' Lavish U.K. Estate Hit by Floods Just Weeks After She and Wife Portia De Rossi Fled U.S. Due to Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win: Report
Ellen DeGeneres' dreams of a peaceful life in the U.K. may be ruined.
After the former talk show host, 66, and her wife, Portia De Rossi, fled the United States when Donald Trump won the 2024 election, their lavish estate in Cotswolds, England, was seemingly hit by massive flooding and heavy rains.
According to a report, the 43-acre house was caught in the 80 mph winds and rain, leaving the property surrounded by a swamp-like lake from the torrential downpours.
“The flood waters are rising by the hour. This is the worst I have seen it in years," a local explained to a news outlet about the conditions.
The unfortunate situation comes in the weeks after the Hollywood couple reportedly made the move across the pond due to the chaotic state of politics in America. Per an insider, DeGeneres and De Rossi felt "very disillusioned" by the right-wing leader's victory in the presidential race and were eager to "get the h--- out" of the country.
The duo faced intense heat for turning their backs on the United States. "Aren't you leaving the country???" one social media user penned below DeGeneres' November 7 Instagram post.
"Didn’t Ellen say she’d leave the country if Trump is elected?? 😭,” another chimed in.
The comedian and the Arrested Development actress, 51, strongly supported Vice President Kamala Harris in the race. "There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president," DeGeneres wrote in a social media update supporting the former Senator, 60, in August.
America wasn't the only thing the Finding Nemo star was leaving in the past. As OK! previously reported, DeGeneres announced she was quitting Hollywood after former staffers of her talk show accused her of "racism, fear and intimidation."
"This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done," she explained in her standup routine for the streaming service.
"I got kicked out of show business for being mean," DeGeneres said. "I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity. Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay and mean, the triple crown."
"I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am many things, but I am not mean," she made clear.
The Daily Mail reported on the floods and spoke with a resident.