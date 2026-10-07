Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Exposes Text Messages About 'Lasers' Influencing 2024 Presidential Election: 'Feeling More Optimistic'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
Authenticated text messages revealed exchanges between Elon Musk and his former partner Ashley St. Clair, in which the Tesla titan bragged about using "lasers from space" and unleashing an "anomaly in the matrix" ahead of the November 2024 presidential election.
The texts were spotlighted in the four-hour documentary Musk by filmmaker Alex Gibney, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival.
The text messages, sent on October 6, 2024, and subsequently authenticated by NPR, show Musk, 55, telling St. Clair, 28, that he was "feeling more optimistic" about Trump winning the 2024 election.
'Tomorrow We Unleash the Anomaly in the Matrix'
When St. Clair pressed for clarity on what he meant by unleashing the "anomaly in the matrix," Musk texted that he planned on tapping "'Lasers' from space," adding, "I have over 10 thousand lasers in space right now.”
"Tomorrow we unleash the anomaly in the matrix," Musk allegedly wrote, adding that this method was “not a piece they'll see on the chess board.”
Elon Musk Appeared 'Certain' About 2024 Election Outcome
In another conversation, St Clair texted, “Babe we’re gonna win!"
Musk responded, "Yup. I knew that a few hours ago. My team has the best real-time data."
Elsewhere, St. Clair said she would ask more questions but didn't want to be deposed later, to which Musk replied, "Very wise.”
St. Clair noted that she assumed he was referring to Starlink satellites owned by SpaceX, stating, "I don't know where else he has lasers.”
She also stated that Musk displayed a "degree of certainty" about the election outcomes that she had never seen before.
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Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Over Explosive Documentary
The documentary's premiere infuriated Musk’s camp. Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, sent a letter to Gibney's production company threatening a defamation lawsuit.
St. Clair alleged that Musk’s team tried to silence her by offering a $40 million lump-sum payment and a $100,000 monthly stipend in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, which she refused.
St. Clair also exposed texts where Musk stated he wanted to have a child with her because he needed "a legion of children before the civil war." The two share a son born in 2024.
St. Clair has since publicly broken away from the MAGA movement, expressing regret for her past role in online political outrage, and warning that Musk's control over the platform X is being used to sow "deliberate division.”
Ahead of the film's theatrical release, Musk hurled insults at Gibney, calling him a "tinfoil crackpot," a "douchebag to his core," and an "idiot.” He eventually deleted some tweets, but went as far as sharing photoshopped pictures of Gibney with f---- on his head.
Musk's anger stems from the documentary's critical portrayal of him, which includes interviews with his estranged father Errol Musk, his ex-wife Justine Musk and former partner St. Clair. Musk's legal team also threatened a defamation lawsuit against the production company.
Musk's legal team has additionally threatened the filmmaker, and the tech guru previously dismissed the project entirely as a "hit piece.”
When asked about the formal legal warnings sent by Musk’s lawyer alleging the film falsely implies Musk used Starlink to influence the 2024 election, Gibney dismissed the claim.
He clarified that the film does not state Musk manipulated the election; rather, it simply shows Musk's own texts to his former partner boasting about "lasers in space" and "an anomaly in the matrix."
"I don't really hope for a lawsuit, but if he does, so be it. Discovery should be interesting,” Gibney told Deadline.