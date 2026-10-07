Politics Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Exposes Text Messages About 'Lasers' Influencing 2024 Presidential Election: 'Feeling More Optimistic' Source: MEGA Elon Musk told Ashley St. Clair he was feeling 'more optimistic' about Donald Trump winning the 2024 election after unleashing 'lasers' from space. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 7 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Authenticated text messages revealed exchanges between Elon Musk and his former partner Ashley St. Clair, in which the Tesla titan bragged about using "lasers from space" and unleashing an "anomaly in the matrix" ahead of the November 2024 presidential election. The texts were spotlighted in the four-hour documentary Musk by filmmaker Alex Gibney, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The text messages, sent on October 6, 2024, and subsequently authenticated by NPR, show Musk, 55, telling St. Clair, 28, that he was "feeling more optimistic" about Trump winning the 2024 election.

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'Tomorrow We Unleash the Anomaly in the Matrix'

Source: @ASC.SYS/INSTAGRAM Elon Musk told Ashley St. Clair, 'I have over 10 thousand lasers in space right now.'

When St. Clair pressed for clarity on what he meant by unleashing the "anomaly in the matrix," Musk texted that he planned on tapping "'Lasers' from space," adding, "I have over 10 thousand lasers in space right now.” "Tomorrow we unleash the anomaly in the matrix," Musk allegedly wrote, adding that this method was “not a piece they'll see on the chess board.”

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Elon Musk Appeared 'Certain' About 2024 Election Outcome

Source: @ASC.SYS/INSTAGRAM Elon Musk said he knew Donald Trump was going to win the election 'a few hours before' his baby mama saw the news around midnight.

In another conversation, St Clair texted, “Babe we’re gonna win!" Musk responded, "Yup. I knew that a few hours ago. My team has the best real-time data." Elsewhere, St. Clair said she would ask more questions but didn't want to be deposed later, to which Musk replied, "Very wise.” St. Clair noted that she assumed he was referring to Starlink satellites owned by SpaceX, stating, "I don't know where else he has lasers.” She also stated that Musk displayed a "degree of certainty" about the election outcomes that she had never seen before.

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Elon Musk Threatens Legal Action Over Explosive Documentary

Source: MEGA Elon Musk's attorney threatened a defamation lawsuit over the documentary.

The documentary's premiere infuriated Musk’s camp. Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, sent a letter to Gibney's production company threatening a defamation lawsuit. St. Clair alleged that Musk’s team tried to silence her by offering a $40 million lump-sum payment and a $100,000 monthly stipend in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, which she refused. St. Clair also exposed texts where Musk stated he wanted to have a child with her because he needed "a legion of children before the civil war." The two share a son born in 2024.

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair broke from the MAGA movement after Donald Trump returned to office.