Politics Elon Musk’s Lawyer Says Alex Gibney’s Documentary 'Reeks of Defamation' and Threatens Lawsuit Over Election Claims Source: MEGA Elon Musk threatened legal action over Alex Gibney’s documentary, which examines his role in the 2024 election. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 10 2026, Published 12:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Elon Musk is threatening to sue director Alex Gibney and his production company, Jigsaw Productions, over a new four-hour documentary titled Musk, which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Musk's high-profile attorney, Alex Spiro, sent a formal legal letter claiming the film's insinuation that Musk used his Starlink satellites to tilt the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Donald Trump's favor "reeks of defamation" and is entirely false, even though the director used the SpaceX mogul's own words to prove otherwise. The legal warning zeroed in on the film's suggestion that Starlink satellites were used to manipulate the election. Spiro's letter put the producers "on notice" before the movie's wide release, stating that the public record refutes these claims.

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Ashley St. Clair Makes Bombshell Claims

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair appears prominently in Alex Gibney’s documentary and makes several claims about her relationship with Elon Musk.

Ashley St. Clair, Musk's former partner and the mother of one of his 14 children, appears prominently in the film. She claims Musk told her before the election that he would unleash an "anomaly in the matrix." She also alleged that she turned down a $40 million non-disclosure agreement to speak freely. On X, the Tesla titan denied offering St. Clair a $40 million settlement, stating she has a "history of making false claims.” He went on to blast Gibney, calling him a "horrible human" with "ZERO integrity" who compiled a "hit list of people who either have an axe to grind or don't even know me.”

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Alex Gibney Defends His Film

Source: MEGA Alex Gibney defended his documentary and said his legal teams vetted the film before its release.

Gibney also responded to the billionaire's claim that he just assembled a "hit list of people with an axe to grind." Gibney said the hardest part of making the movie was overcoming a "tremendous sense of fear" among potential sources. He noted that many critics, friends and former business colleagues of Musk suffered from an "almost existential fear" of retaliation and refused to speak on camera, praising the bravery of those who did. Gibney, known for hard-hitting investigative films, has defended his point-of-view style. When asked about potential legal backlash, Gibney stated that his legal teams have already vetted and signed off on the film.

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Documentary Director Stands By His Evidence

Source: MEGA Alex Gibney said his legal team vetted the documentary and approved its release despite Elon Musk’s objections.

When specifically asked about the threat of a lawsuit from Musk’s lawyer, Gibney remained unbothered. He stated that his team meticulously vetted the four-hour film. "We consulted our lawyers, and they gave us a sign-off to go forward,” he said. Musk claimed the film's insinuation that he used Starlink to manipulate the 2024 election was entirely fabricated. However, Gibney noted that the film actually uses Musk's own words against him.

Elon Musk’s Messages Take Center Stage

Source: MEGA The documentary features text messages in which Elon Musk says he has ‘ten thousand lasers in space.’