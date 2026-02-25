Erika Kirk Breaks Down in Tears as Donald Trump Gushes Over Charlie's 'Wonderful Wife' at State of the Union

Article continues below advertisement

'You've Been Through A Lot'

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk's widow has appeared with the president at several media events and photo ops.

The 79-year-old commander-in-chief asked Erika, whom he called a "wonderful wife," to stand, prompting a standing ovation and chants of "Charlie" from the Republicans in the sparsely populated audience. Erika blotted her eye with a tissue as President Trump said, “you’ve been through a lot,” using the moment to call for a total rejection of "political violence of any kind" and urging the nation to come together in Charlie's memory. Following her husband's death, Erika was unanimously elected as the CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA.

'Political Theater'

Source: MEGA Critics have blasted Erika Kirk's teary appearances with President Donald Trump as 'performative' and 'phony.'

Turning Point USA spokesman Matt Shupe said Erika wanted to attend the address because of her close relationship with the president. “President Trump has been a source of strength for Erika, constantly checking in with her over the last five months, and Erika is incredibly honored to be invited by the president to attend tonight’s State of the Union,” the spokesman told The Daily Wire. “Erika has been thrust into an enormously important role by fate and tragedy — and because Charlie chose her should the horrible moment ever come — and she has risen to the occasion with grace, dignity and a lot of hard work.” Some critics and media outlets described the tribute as "political theater" or a "made-for-TV flourish" designed to animate President Trump's base, with others suggesting her “performance” seemed “manic,” “unstable” and insincere.

Erika Kirk Frequently Sparks Backlash With Her Controversial Rhetoric

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk's televangelist transformation occurred immediately after her husband's death.

Many also questioned the sincerity of the display or the labeling of Charlie as a "martyr" given his past controversial rhetoric — which some critics believe was rooted in white supremacy. Political wonks questioned why Erika, who holds no official government or diplomatic title, was positioned "front and center" at such a high-profile event, viewing it as a sign of blurred lines between social influence and actual political power. Erika has also been called out for her traditionalist stance on women and family as hypocritical given her own professional background and education.

Erika Kirk's Intimate Hug With J.D. Vance Raised Eyebrows Everywhere

Source: ABC News Erika Kirk insisted hugging was part of her 'love language.'