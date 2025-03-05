Gene Hackman's Home Had 'Minuscule' Gas Leak — But Not Enough to Kill Late Actor and His Wife Betsy Arakawa
Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's deaths remain a mystery.
While the famous actor's family speculated carbon monoxide poisoning could have been an explanation behind the longtime lovers' tragic passings, a Santa Fe gas company only found a "minuscule" gas leak inside of Hackman and Arakawa's New Mexico home.
Investigators appear to be ruling out toxic fumes as a possible cause of the couple's deaths, as well as the death of one of their dogs.
According to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, the gas company "confirmed it conducted an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide" and made "no significant findings" aside from the slight leak found in one of the stove burners.
The leak registered 0.33 percent of gas in the air, which is not enough to cause fatal harm. The company additionally issued five "red tags" across Hackman and Arakawa's property.
"The other four red tags were for code enforcement violations — not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide — involving a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces," a press release read.
The update on Hackman and Arakawa's death investigation comes days after Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced during a Friday, February 28, press conference that "both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide."
"An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr. Hackman’s pacemaker," the sheriff added, noting the device's "last event was recorded on February 17, 2025" — nine days before the two-time Oscar winner and his wife's lifeless bodies were discovered.
"I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed," Mendoza mentioned, though he pointed out: "According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption that was his last day of life."
Considering there was not any "trauma indicated on the body" for both Hackman and Arakawa, their deaths at ages 95 and 63, respectively, remain answerless.
The Unforgiven actor was found in a room off of the duo's kitchen, while Arakawa's body was on the floor of their bathroom, with their dog right nearby her.
An affidavit for a search warrant request declared the spouses' deaths "suspicious" after the reporting party "found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened."
Deputies additionally "observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom."
The heater also appeared to have been "moved" while a medicine bottle was open and pills were "scattered next to the female."
Additionally, there were "no obvious signs of a gas leak" when the bodies were found on Wednesday, February 26.
Hackman and Arakawa were said to have been discovered by either a maintenance worker or "caretaker", however, reports additionally revealed a neighbor had called police requesting a welfare check after they had not heard from the couple in two weeks.