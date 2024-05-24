George Conway Trolls Donald Trump With Florida Billboard: 'Vote for Joe Not the Psycho'
George Conway is trolling!
The 60-year-old lawyer announced he bought billboard space slamming Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign in a series of posts shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, May 23.
"So, just for kicks, I put up a billboard a few miles south of Palm Beach on I-95 South, perfect for anyone happening to travel from Mar-a-Lago to Doral to, say, play golf," he quipped. "Right around Exit 64, I believe. They’re going to send me better photos later."
That same day, he shared a follow-up video of the blue and white billboard that read: "Vote for Joe, Not the Psycho."
In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, he admitted he's also been making hats that say the catchy slogan. He noted they were "kind of like the MAGA hats, except blue and white."
As for the billboard, Conway claimed, "This was a perfect location. And I hope he [Trump] sees it. And I hope it amuses him as much as it amuses me."
Fans took to the comments section to praise Conway for his "A+ trolling."
"I absolutely love that you added 'paid for by George Conway,'" one user wrote, and another added, "Certainly the right message and the right location."
A third chimed in, "Isn’t it wonderful to spend money on things that bring you joy? Thank you for spending the money on something that brought me joy."
Conway has a long history of criticizing and mocking the embattled ex-prez. Back in March, he branded him a "dangerous psycho" and later called him "unwell." In a recent interview, MSNBC's Nicole Wallace said Conway's tweets drive Trump "bats--- crazy."
"He can’t help himself but emotionally react to things," Conway replied. "He’s a narcissistic sociopath, and that’s the thing everyone has to kind of get used to. It’s the reason why you cannot normalize him."
Over the past year, Conway has repeatedly urged voters to consider Trump's mental state.
"This is not a well man," he said in January. "I think to totally understand where Trump is coming from, where his authoritarian bend is coming from, and the danger he poses to the country we need to start talking about that."