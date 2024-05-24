OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > George Conway
OK LogoPolitics

George Conway Trolls Donald Trump With Florida Billboard: 'Vote for Joe Not the Psycho'

george conway trolls donald trump billboard vote joe not psycho pp
Source: MSNBC;mega
By:

May 24 2024, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

George Conway is trolling!

The 60-year-old lawyer announced he bought billboard space slamming Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign in a series of posts shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, May 23.

Article continues below advertisement
george conway trolls donald trump billboard vote joe not psycho
Source: MSNBC

George Conway bought a billboard to mock Donald Trump.

"So, just for kicks, I put up a billboard a few miles south of Palm Beach on I-95 South, perfect for anyone happening to travel from Mar-a-Lago to Doral to, say, play golf," he quipped. "Right around Exit 64, I believe. They’re going to send me better photos later."

That same day, he shared a follow-up video of the blue and white billboard that read: "Vote for Joe, Not the Psycho."

Article continues below advertisement
george conway trolls donald trump billboard vote joe not psycho
Source: MSNBC

George Conway's billboard dubs Donald Trump a 'psycho.'

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, he admitted he's also been making hats that say the catchy slogan. He noted they were "kind of like the MAGA hats, except blue and white."

As for the billboard, Conway claimed, "This was a perfect location. And I hope he [Trump] sees it. And I hope it amuses him as much as it amuses me."

Article continues below advertisement
george conway trolls donald trump billboard vote joe not psycho
Source: mega

Donald Trump has yet to comment publicly on the billboard.

MORE ON:
George Conway
Article continues below advertisement

Fans took to the comments section to praise Conway for his "A+ trolling."

"I absolutely love that you added 'paid for by George Conway,'" one user wrote, and another added, "Certainly the right message and the right location."

A third chimed in, "Isn’t it wonderful to spend money on things that bring you joy? Thank you for spending the money on something that brought me joy."

Article continues below advertisement
george conway trolls donald trump billboard vote joe not psycho
Source: mega

George Conway has a long history of mocking Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Conway has a long history of criticizing and mocking the embattled ex-prez. Back in March, he branded him a "dangerous psycho" and later called him "unwell." In a recent interview, MSNBC's Nicole Wallace said Conway's tweets drive Trump "bats--- crazy."

"He can’t help himself but emotionally react to things," Conway replied. "He’s a narcissistic sociopath, and that’s the thing everyone has to kind of get used to. It’s the reason why you cannot normalize him."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Over the past year, Conway has repeatedly urged voters to consider Trump's mental state.

"This is not a well man," he said in January. "I think to totally understand where Trump is coming from, where his authoritarian bend is coming from, and the danger he poses to the country we need to start talking about that."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.