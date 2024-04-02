OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker Get Matching Tattoos Days After She Announces Separation From Ryan Scott Anderson

By:

Apr. 2 2024, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

Has Gypsy Rose Blanchard already moved on from estranged husband Ryan Scott Anderson?

Just a few days after the star announced she's splitting from Anderson, she was seen at her cousin's tattoo parlor in Louisiana with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she's separated from Ryan Scott Anderson.

According to an insider, the pair got matching ink of a husky dog, which reportedly represents their strong bond. While the source claimed Urker paid for both of their tattoos, his mother, Raina Williams, insisted they "are not back together" romantically.

"They're very cool," Williams told a news outlet. "Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it."

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023.

"I think she's a sweet girl," she continued. "I think she's made her mistakes and she's trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her. As of right now, there is no plans on a romantic scale right now."

"My son has never had any kind of ill intentions towards Gypsy. It devastated him when they broke up the first time," she said. "But he truly thought that was what was best for Gypsy."

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023.

Urker first reached out to Blanchard, 32, after watching the 2017 documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, which detailed how Blanchard asked her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to murder her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015.

Urker visited her several times in prison — where she served eight years for second-degree murder — before popping the question in 2018. However, their reportedly on-off relationship eventually came to an end, and in 2022, she married Anderson, whom she began living with after being released from jail in December 2023.

Blanchard and Anderson married in a jailhouse ceremony in July 2022.

Prior to the split, Blanchard said they were excited to have formal ceremony and party.

"We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that," she spilled. "I deserve that. He deserves that."

The estranged spouses married in 2022.

It was just last week that the Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom author revealed she's now single.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," Blanchard wrote on social media. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

TMZ reported on the tattoos, while People spoke to Williams.

