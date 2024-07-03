'He's a Punk': Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Blasts 'Fool' Ken Urker for Ruining His Marriage
Ryan Anderson never liked Ken Urker — and he never will.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband slammed her new boyfriend and former fiancé, Ken Urker, during a TikTok Live on Tuesday night, July 2, as Anderson is still upset about the ex-prisoner moving on so soon after filing for divorce back in April.
While speaking to more than 20,000 viewers who tuned into his realtime video chat on the social media app, Anderson responded to a recent interview of Urker apparently claiming he had no idea Blanchard would become a popular public figure after being released from prison in December 2023.
"'Oh, I didn't realize all the attention she'd be getting,'" Anderson mocked of Urker, asking: "That's why you came back, ain't it?"
"Thats right. Thats why you came back. You saw all the attention she was getting," Anderson insisted. "'Oh, I didn't think she'd be this big.' Yeah, that's why you came back, fool."
Anderson — who was married to Blanchard for nearly two years before she pulled the plug on their union — declared: "Guys, I don't like Ken. You can think what you want, but I don't like Ken."
"He's a punk," Blanchard's estranged husband snubbed, noting that while he isn't a fan of Urker, Anderson still has a soft spot in his heart for his soon-to-be ex-wife and only wants what is best for her.
"I don't want y'all to be against Gypsy, like at all. That's not what I'm asking. I want y'all to support Gypsy. Gypsy's great. I think Gypsy's amazing," Anderson confessed. "I still have all the love in the world for Gypsy."
While Gypsy previously admitted divorcing Anderson was "heartbreaking" and "hard" to process, the convicted second-degree murderer — who plotted the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in 2015 — recently noted she's "not ashamed" of her rekindled relationship with Urker.
"I filed for divorce and I followed my heart to true love," Gypsy expressed during a Q&A session hosted on her new YouTube channel. "I felt like I made that choice as a free woman. I made that choice as an independent woman, and I think everyone should follow their heart."
The Munchausen by proxy abuse victim added: "Life is too dang short to be sad or feel trapped by anything in your life. I was in a marriage that I wasn't happy with, and I knew that my heart was elsewhere. And so I followed that."
Since getting back together with Ken — whom the true crime phenomenon got engaged to in October 2018 before the pair split the following summer — Gypsy said she's "the happiest" she's "ever been."