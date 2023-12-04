Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Snubbed From Longtime Friend's Wedding Amid Royal Feud
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were once close to Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly left off his wedding guest list following their ongoing family feud.
"We are not in a position to comment on the guest list," a spokesperson for Grosvenor said when asked about the Sussexes' exclusion.
The ceremony is scheduled for June of next year, and according to a British outlet, Queen Camilla, King Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William will be at the service.
Grosvenor's relationship with the monarchy spans several generations, as Charles is his godfather, and he is reportedly one of Prince Archie's godparents.
Since Harry's move to the U.S., sources claimed his connections in the U.K. were greatly impacted by his "Megxit" scandal.
“It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both," an insider told a publication.
"He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding," the source added. "He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia and doesn’t want any awkwardness."
Harry and Meghan's recent snub follows the release of Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame. OK! previously reported Scobie believes if William defended Meghan and denounced racism within the media, the Sussexes would still be based in England.
"If the goings-on behind-the-scenes: the leaking, the briefing, the lack of support and speaking out for Meghan, from William, and all the rest, if those things didn't happen they would still be in the U.K. as senior working royals," Scobie said in an interview.
"And I think the current landscape of working royals would look a lot more different," he shared.
Due to the Sussexes' absence, the structure of The Firm was impacted by the loss, as Charles planned he would reign alongside both William and Harry.
"I think there's a very noticeable void in that current working lineup now without them," Scobie admitted. "Harry and Meghan connected with a younger demographic in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth in a way that other royal families just weren't."
After the Sussexes left The Firm, Meghan revealed in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that she felt that she was mistreated due to her biracial identity.
"I saw this for what it was, which was a mixed-race woman who was largely left unprotected and not defended or helped," Scobie stated. "Regardless of whether you like Meghan or not, she was still a human being and one that should have been treated as an equal to the people around her, but consistently wasn't."
"A lot of people I’ve known from my years of covering the royals will not see me as someone to talk to again," he explained. "And I'm OK with that."
The Sunday Times reported on Grosvenor's wedding.