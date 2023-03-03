'Inconsolable' Hayden Panettiere Seen Out For First Time Since Brother's Death As Friends Fear Grief Could Push Her To Relapse
Grieving Hayden Panettiere was seen arriving at LAX on Thursday, March 2, marking her first public outing since she lost her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, on February 19.
The actress ignored the paparazzi flashes as she made her way through the airport dressed in an olive green jacket, black jogger pants and a pair of peach and beige-toned sneakers.
The blonde beauty kept her stuff stashed in a taupe backpack while holding onto a water bottle and a cup of coffee. She was joined on the outing by an unidentified woman.
As OK! reported, the actress reportedly feels "inconsolable" after the loss of her sibling, who was "her best friend" and "such a nice guy." While the artist who was 28 at the time of his death, struggled with anxiety, depression and addiction throughout his life, the family confirmed he died due to "cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."
"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the brood's message to the public continued. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."
Meanwhile, one source told an outlet Hayden's inner circle has grown worried the grief will cause her to "undo all the hard work she put into her sobriety" and relapse after getting clean from pills and alcohol.
The Heroes alum revealed in an interview last year that even though she was sober on the set of projects like Nashville, doctors once said her "liver was going to give out" if she didn't choose a different lifestyle, prompting her to enter rehab.
"This hasn't been easy and there were a lot of ups and downs," Panettiere reflected on her journey. "But I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."
