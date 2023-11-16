HGTV Star Ben Napier Reveals Embarrassing Interview Moment Which Triggered His 95-Pound Weight Loss

"We met their family and became friends right at the beginning of this," Ben said of Chris and his wife, Morgane Stapleton. "It was impeccable timing for us, because we had never been in front of the camera or out in the public eye. We learned a lot from them."

"They keep their family first before anything else... Sometimes when I think, 'I don't know how to handle this.' I think, 'I know what Chris and Morgane would do. I know how they would handle it,'" Erin added of the famous musicians. "Having people who are so many steps ahead of you in the public spotlight when you don't know how to handle a certain situation or what to do, they've been there. It's so nice."