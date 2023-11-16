HGTV Star Ben Napier Reveals Embarrassing Interview Moment Which Triggered His 95-Pound Weight Loss
In an interview published on Wednesday, November 15, Home Town stars Ben Napier and his wife, Erin Napier, opened up about what led to the 40-year-old’s recent slim down.
"We're all trying to be healthier and trying to live better and trying to live longer," Ben explained of the whopping 95-pound weight loss.
The HGTV personality noted that his health journey began after a specific embarrassing moment.
"I started just [because I knew] I needed to take some weight off. And then we did an interview... and my shirt wouldn't stay buttoned and I was like, 'Oh, that's a bad look. That is a bad thing.' I was already working [on my weight] and then that jumpstarted it," he recalled.
That next January, Ben decided to go in with a "new year, new me" mentality, which eventually paid off. The father-of-two then underwent shoulder surgery, and his doctor told him he needed blood pressure medication, which further pushed him to get serious about dropping the pounds.
"I was like, 'I'm too young.' At the time I wasn't even 40," Ben stated. "So I said, 'Let me see if we can drop it by losing weight.'"
Now that Ben has reached his health goals, wife Erin gushed over her husband’s achievements.
"His blood pressure is perfect! It is the sexiest thing," she told the interviewer.
Erin also revealed how Ben was able to lose the weight through using their home gym and changing his eating habits.
"I like only eat 'girl dinner,' which is basically crackers for two meals a day. I just crave crackers and maybe a little cheese, charcuterie, a little fruit, maybe a crunchy carrot. Ben just basically adopted eating the way I was eating," she noted. "He has one big meal. He eats a good, healthy, big lunch... Last night for supper he ate some dates. He's obsessed with dates!"
Erin expressed how proud she was of her hubby, adding, “I want him to live forever. That's what I care about."
During the sit-down, the couple also discussed how they have been handling life in the spotlight as a family-of-four. They even expressed their gratitude toward famous friends like Chris Stapleton and Drew Barrymore, as they give them advice on how to balance work and family time.
"We met their family and became friends right at the beginning of this," Ben said of Chris and his wife, Morgane Stapleton. "It was impeccable timing for us, because we had never been in front of the camera or out in the public eye. We learned a lot from them."
"They keep their family first before anything else... Sometimes when I think, 'I don't know how to handle this.' I think, 'I know what Chris and Morgane would do. I know how they would handle it,'" Erin added of the famous musicians. "Having people who are so many steps ahead of you in the public spotlight when you don't know how to handle a certain situation or what to do, they've been there. It's so nice."
When describing their hit show Home Town, Ben said it is "an incredible opportunity, and it's changed our life, but, at the end of the day, it's a job."
"My very favorite thing about what we've gotten to do over the last seven years is that our girls will always have this," Erin chimed in. "Someday we won't be here, but they'll have this. They'll get to be with us, and hear us, and learn our story and why we love this town so much. They'll have that and I feel so lucky that they'll have that."
ET interviewed Ben and Erin.