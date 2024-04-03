'Get Over Yourself': Megyn Kelly Slams Hillary Clinton as She Continues to Speak Out Against Donald Trump on Late-Night Talk Shows

Podcast guest and American journalist Glenn Greenwald replied, "If I was a part of the [Donald] Trump campaign, I would set aside as many funders I could to pay for Hillary Clinton to go on a speaking tour around the United States because I can't imagine anything more helpful to their cause than to have her heard from as much as possible."

"The reason she lost [in 2016] is because Americans couldn't stand her precisely because of this kind of mentality," he claimed. "She's basically saying — not even a pretense of empathy — we don't care about your dissatisfaction you need to do what you're told… [It’s] just so entitled and so arrogant and just issuing these decrees to people with no attempt to persuade them."