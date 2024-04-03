'Get Over Yourself': Megyn Kelly Slams Hillary Clinton as She Continues to Speak Out Against Donald Trump on Late-Night Talk Shows
Megyn Kelly slammed Hillary Clinton for encouraging others to cast their votes for President Joe Biden throughout her recent late-night talk show appearances.
On the Wednesday, April 3, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist criticized the former Secretary of State for describing Biden as the more "compassionate" candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
"Hillary Clinton is back, doing a late-night tour… 'Get over yourself. You don't matter. Do what's right for the global citizenry, which is clearly to elect “the compassionate one with the heart,'" Kelly said, appearing to mock the alleged tone of Clinton's remarks on The Tonight Show.
"The guy who skipped officer Jonathan Diller's funeral, that fallen cop got shot by somebody who had been under arrest of 21 times…The one who kept checking his watch as the bodies returned from Afghanistan at Dover Air Force Base," she continued. "That's 'the compassionate one' just in case you weren't paying attention."
Podcast guest and American journalist Glenn Greenwald replied, "If I was a part of the [Donald] Trump campaign, I would set aside as many funders I could to pay for Hillary Clinton to go on a speaking tour around the United States because I can't imagine anything more helpful to their cause than to have her heard from as much as possible."
"The reason she lost [in 2016] is because Americans couldn't stand her precisely because of this kind of mentality," he claimed. "She's basically saying — not even a pretense of empathy — we don't care about your dissatisfaction you need to do what you're told… [It’s] just so entitled and so arrogant and just issuing these decrees to people with no attempt to persuade them."
Greenwald went on to call out late-night talk show hosts — including Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon — for sharing the "same liberal ideology" on-air, rather than there being a more diverse array of political opinions in the genre.
"That's why they too have lost. Nobody watches those shows anymore," he alleged. "Those used to be huge cultural forces."
Megyn agreed with Greenwald's assertion and recalled recently going on another news outlet's website and finding "a whole line of the late-night hosts and little clips" of them criticizing Trump.
"Every single one. They were bashing on Trump," she said. "Colbert was the meanest, nastiest. And we've said many times that they look for applause not for laughs and they are getting laughs anymore. They just want people to give them the thumbs up on their hard politics and it's gross."
As OK! previously reported, during her appearance on The Tonight Show, Clinton said there are "two choices" in the upcoming election
"You know, it’s kind of like, one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people," she said, describing Biden. "And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies," she added, speaking about Trump. "I don’t understand why this is even a hard choice. Really. I don’t understand it."