Hoda Kotb Hints Former 'Today' Host Kathie Lee Gifford Is Single After 2-Year Relationship With Richard Spitz
Is Kathie Lee Gifford a single woman?
On the Monday, February 12, episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, co-host Hoda Kotb appeared to hint that the "Love Me to Death" singer may have called it quits with her Nashville-based boyfriend, Richard Spitz.
While speculating about the possibilities for the first season of The Golden Bachelorette, Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager joked that they had already "figured out" who would be starring as the eligible bachelorette before shouting in unison, "Kathie Lee Gifford!"
Kotb said the 70-year-old singer "would be perfect" for the hit dating show.
Their guest, E! News host Justin Sylvester quipped there wasn't "enough chardonnay in the world to get Kathie Lee there," but Kotb and Bush Hager's excitement was undeterred.
"Oh, you never know!" Kotb argued. "She might! By the way, she would be a 10 plus, and she’d get her choice of all the men, and you know how she is all flirty and cute."
The pair later clarified that the casting is absolutely "unconfirmed," with Kotb joking they were merely trying to "speak things into existence."
As OK! previously reported, Gifford has been dating the Nashville-based businessman for more than two years. The couple opted to keep their relationship low-key, but have been occasionally spotted out and about together over on trips to the gym.
Although the 70-year-old was allegedly head over heels in love with Spitz, according to sources, her closest family and friends have been less than convinced their romance will go the distance.
Gifford's kids, Cody, 33, and Cassidy, 29, reportedly "do not approve" of their relationship and want their mother to "move on with her life" so she can meet someone new who will "love and cherish her" the way that she deserves.
"Her children and close friends and family are heartbroken that she continues this toxic relationship with this man who they say treats her horribly," a source explained. "They have a routine — she buys and delivers to him, lunch and dinner, they go to their favorite gym which she pays for, and he will visit at night but will never stay over."
A separate insider explained some of their relationship issues stemmed from her beau's desire to be completely away from the public eye. They claimed Gifford had been "secretly thrilled" when their romance went public, but Spitz was "not happy at all."
"He has never allowed his picture to be taken, and is furious that his relationship with Kathie Lee is 'out there' now," the insider added at the time.