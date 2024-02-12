Hoda Kotb Hints Former 'Today' Host Kathie Lee Gifford Is Single After 2-Year Relationship With Richard Spitz

Their guest, E! News host Justin Sylvester quipped there wasn't "enough chardonnay in the world to get Kathie Lee there," but Kotb and Bush Hager's excitement was undeterred.

"Oh, you never know!" Kotb argued. "She might! By the way, she would be a 10 plus, and she’d get her choice of all the men, and you know how she is all flirty and cute."

The pair later clarified that the casting is absolutely "unconfirmed," with Kotb joking they were merely trying to "speak things into existence."