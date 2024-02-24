OK Magazine
Mama June Tears Up as Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Refuses to Make Child Custody Arrangements Amid Cancer Battle: Sneak Peek

mama june anna chickadee cardwell refuses custody arrangement cancerpp
Source: wetv
By:

Feb. 23 2024, Published 7:53 p.m. ET

Mama June Shannon and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird became emotional as they discussed Anna Chickadee Cardwell's failure to accept her stage four cancer diagnosis.

"I think Anna just gets so wound up," the 44-year-old tells Pumpkin in a sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. "I tried to ask the doctor her time frame, and then she cut him off. She was like, 'Oh, I've heard one, five and 10 years.' He looked at her and said, 'You're not going to make it 10 years. You're not going to make it five years.'"

mama june anna chickadee cardwell refuses custody arrangement cancer
Source: wetv

Mama June Shannon revealed Anna was having a difficult time accepting her terminal diagnosis.

Pumpkin agrees that Anna isn't "living in reality at all."

"I think she knows she's going to die, but..." she continues, trailing off before Mama June adds, "She doesn't want to face it."

"But she needs to, Mama, though," the 24-year-old says.

mama june anna chickadee cardwell refuses custody arrangement cancer
Source: wetv

Pumpkin agreed Anna wasn't 'living in reality.'

The two then discuss how Anna's reluctance to plan for her passing is affecting her two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, who have different fathers — neither of which are her current husband, Eldridge Toney.

June admits she looked into obtaining a life insurance policy for Anna and the kids, but she wasn't able to do it without certain legal documents her eldest daughter hadn't given her yet.

mama june anna chickadee cardwell refuses custody arrangement cancer
Source: wetv

Pumpkin and Mama June agreed Anna's daughters were the top priority.

"I'm kind of shocked that Mama's even looking into life insurance policies for the girls and for Anna, but honestly, I think that's very important, because the girls are top priority," Pumpkin shares in a confessional.

"Anna's husband Eldridge isn't even the biological father of the two kids," she explains to the cameras. "Kylee, her dad is still in the picture, so legally he would get custody of her. But with Kaitlyn, she doesn't have a dad around or in the picture at all, so it's like, where is she going to go?"

mama june court date custody anna chickadee cardwell daughter
Source: @ANNAMARIE35/INSTAGRAM

Anna left behind daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee, as well as her husband, Eldridge Toney.

Pumpkin later tells June, "The cancer part wouldn't be so bad if she would just fix the stuff that needs to be fixed, get her affairs in order, and then we'd all be able to just hang out and worry about spending time with her."

"She's in the reality that Eldridge, just because they're married, he's going to get the rights, but that's not the case," Mama June responds. "She says she wants Eldridge to adopt Kaitlyn, but when that time comes and Eldridge says something about it, she kind of hesitates."

Pumpkin notes, "This is Anna's fight that we're all helping her out with. I can't sign Kaitlyn over to nobody. You can't sign Kaitlyn over to nobody. It's the fight that Anna needs to continue to f------ fight."

Source: OK!
Anna, 29, passed away on December 9, 2023, after a 10-month battle with stage four adrenal carcinoma.

Kylee, 8, is living with her biological dad, Michael Cardwell. He is currently also fighting for custody of Kaitlyn, 11 — whose father, Caleb Clark, is not involved in her life.

ET reported the exclusive sneak peek.

