Mama June Tears Up as Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Refuses to Make Child Custody Arrangements Amid Cancer Battle: Sneak Peek

Pumpkin later tells June, "The cancer part wouldn't be so bad if she would just fix the stuff that needs to be fixed, get her affairs in order, and then we'd all be able to just hang out and worry about spending time with her."

"She's in the reality that Eldridge, just because they're married, he's going to get the rights, but that's not the case," Mama June responds. "She says she wants Eldridge to adopt Kaitlyn, but when that time comes and Eldridge says something about it, she kind of hesitates."

Pumpkin notes, "This is Anna's fight that we're all helping her out with. I can't sign Kaitlyn over to nobody. You can't sign Kaitlyn over to nobody. It's the fight that Anna needs to continue to f------ fight."

