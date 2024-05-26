'Humiliated' Donald Trump Fires Back After Being Booed and 'Destroyed' at Libertarian Convention in D.C. — Watch
Donald Trump can’t handle being booed!
On Saturday, May 25, clips of the former president firing back at the crowd while making a speech at a Libertarian convention in D.C. went viral.
“That’s nice. Only if you wanna win. Only if you wanna win,” the 77-year-old angrily told the audience as they jeered. “Keep getting your 3% every four years.”
“An angry and frustrated Trump lashes out as Libertarians boo and heckle him at their convention,” the user penned alongside the clip.
Another person dissed the 2024 presidential candidate alongside more footage of the spectators heckling the Republican.
“WOW!!! Donald Trump is getting DESTROYED by the crowd at the Libertarian convention in DC. He’s getting booed by everyone watching! This is utterly humiliating for Trump and his campaign. Pack it up, Donald,” the individual penned.
More users joined in on bashing Trump for the embarrassing appearance.
“You can see the look on his face that he is pissed off! This is awesome!” one person share, while another stated, “This here sparks joy.”
“Trump came unglued. He can’t handle the boos!” a third noted, as a fourth said, “He’s deserves a lot more than just booing.”
“This is funny. The guys ugly side comes out so easily,” one more person pointed out.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was also ridiculed for his dance moves while at a rally in the Bronx, NY, on Thursday, May 23.
In a clip, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the father-of-five held his arms up in fists as he moved them back and fourth along to the beat.
“It is very weird,” someone penned, while another slammed, “This is Trump's idea of aerobic exercise.”
A third individual compared his movements to Elvis Presley, writing, “He does that for his pathetic cult. They think he is the second coming of Elvis with that ridiculous ‘dance.’”
“It looks like he is pulling a towel through his ears,” another shared, while one more person joked, “Gonna look weird dancing like that in a nursing home!”
In addition to the cringey dance moves, people also went after Trump for just standing and sipping water while waiting for a crowd member to receive emergency medical care at the same Bronx rally.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One user expressed, "Donald Trump is a cruel, callous, thoughtless person. How could anyone possibly think he was better for America than President [Joe] Biden, the man with a heart, a sharp wit, and the ability to run a country without putting his hands in the till?"
Another commented, "This is who he is, no surprise. Trump has zero self-awareness. He will never put anyone else’s needs above his own."