Hunter Biden and Flavor Flav Chat and Exchange Phone Numbers at White House Christmas Party: Watch

Photo of Flavor Flav and Hunter Biden
Source: @acyn/X

Flavor Flav and Hunter Biden chatted at a White House Christmas party.

By:

Dec. 18 2024, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden and Flavor Flav appeared to forge an unexpected friendship while attending a White House Christmas party for digital creators on Tuesday, December 17.

In several videos circulating on social media, the son of President Joe Biden and the hip hop icon could be seen shaking hands, posing for photos and chatting it up at the upscale event.

Source: @latinus_us/tiktok
At one point, Hunter and Flav seemingly exchanged contact information. The first son called over an assistant to give him his phone before the two men looked down at their devices.

Another clip revealed the pair briefly embracing as Hunter, 54, told Flav, 65, "Thank you, my friend, thank you. I’ll text ya, call ya, whatever."

Source: @acyn/X
This comes weeks after President Biden sparked mixed reactions for issuing a "full and unconditional" pardon to his son for his recent gun and tax-related convictions.

"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," Joe, 82, explained in his statement. "No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong."

joe biden hunter biden
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden pardoned Hunter for his gun and federal tax crimes.

Both Democrats and Republicans criticized the controversial decision, particularly because the POTUS previously stated he would not offer his son a pardon.

However, several celebrities jumped to the father and son's defense. The View's Whoopi Goldberg said Joe didn't need to explain himself to anyone when it came to exercising his presidential power. Milk actor Sean Penn also called Hunter "one of the finest people" he knows and claimed any parent who didn't pardon their child "would have been remiss."

joe biden
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden previously said he would not pardon Hunter.

However, Charlamagne Tha God argued "all of the criticism" against Joe has been "valid."

"Democrats stand on this moral high ground all the time, and, you know, they act so self-righteous. The reality is, he didn’t have to say anything in regards to whether or not his son wanted to be pardoned," he said on a recent installment of The View. "He could have said, ‘hey, man, I’m not focused on that right now.’ ... He didn’t have to volunteer that lie to begin with."

