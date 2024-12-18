Hunter Biden and Flavor Flav Chat and Exchange Phone Numbers at White House Christmas Party: Watch

This comes weeks after President Biden sparked mixed reactions for issuing a "full and unconditional" pardon to his son for his recent gun and tax-related convictions.

"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," Joe, 82, explained in his statement. "No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong."