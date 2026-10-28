Politics Investigation Says Trump Official Fired Thousands Without Completing Employment Paperwork, Then Announces Departure Source: MEGA A Trump administration staffer who fired thousands from USAID may not have done so legally. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jeremy Lewin, a 29-year-old Trump administration official who played a prominent role in dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced his departure from the State Department on Tuesday, October 27. His resignation followed a bombshell WIRED investigative report alleging he lacked the required formal paperwork and security database records when he ordered sweeping staff cuts. According to internal agency emails WIRED obtained, Secretary of State Marco Rubio granted Lewin significant administrative authority over USAID on March 18, 2025. However, severe bureaucratic gaps quickly emerged.

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Jeremy Lewin’s USAID Appointment Raises Questions

Source: MEGA The Trump administration staffer did not submit mandatory federal background screening forms.

Lewin told WIRED that before Rubio granted him the authority, he was “both detailed and dual appointed to work at USAID by Secretary Rubio according to well-established authorities and with the advice of State Department and White House counsel.” Human resources executives reported that as of March 26, 2025, Lewin had neither submitted mandatory federal background screening forms nor accepted a temporary employment offer. Just two days later, on March 26, he signed the notice terminating USAID's remaining personnel. Because the agency's security office had no record of him in its database, it could not issue him an official employee identification badge.

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'He Was the Equivalent of an Administrative Ghost'

Source: MEGA Experts say the scenario of an 'administrative ghost' in Trump's orbit creates an accountability problem.

“He was the equivalent of an administrative ghost,” a USAID human resources executive told WIRED. “I think this creates a huge accountability problem if you have these actors who are making really consequential life-or-death decisions who didn't go through any standard confirmation process,” Don Moynihan, a public policy professor at the University of Michigan, told WIRED, adding, “or in this case didn't even complete their paperwork to become a formal employee.” Lewin disputed the investigation's implications, asserting that he maintained continuous federal employment and active security clearances through separate arrangements at the State Department.

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Legal Expert Questions Jeremy Lewin's Claims

Source: MEGA Jeremy Lewin insisted he was cleared for the gig despite experts remaining skeptical of his status.

“I was a regular government employee with a valid security clearance held by the State Department during this entire period. USAID HR was confused about this paperwork for a period of days, but this issue was cleared up once they were made aware of the dual appointment and my State Department position,” he told WIRED. Lewin’s story leaves experts skeptical. David A. Super, a professor of law and economics at Georgetown University, told the magazine this was more than an administrative error. “You can’t just walk in the door of a federal agency and become an employee,” he said.

Jeremy Lewin's Rapid Rise in Donald Trump's Administration

Source: MEGA Jeremy Lewin originally joined the Trump administration as a staffer in Elon Musk's DOGE.