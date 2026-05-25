Is Angelina Jolie Leaving Hollywood? Inside the Actress' Reported Plans to Move Abroad

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie Has Long Dreamed of Leaving Los Angeles

Source: MEGA Reports about Angelina Jolie's plans to move abroad recently resurfaced.

Angelina Jolie is reportedly ready to close the Hollywood chapter of her life for good. After filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, the Maleficent actress has consistently spoken about wanting to move away from Los Angeles and live overseas. Though she grew up in the City of Angels, she emphasized she is in the city only "because [she has] to be here from a divorce." "But as soon as they're 18, I'll be able to leave," she said of her children in a 2024 cover story for The Hollywood Reporter. "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here." She continued, "[After Los Angeles,] I'll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I'll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world." It echoed what she told WSJ Magazine in December 2023 when she said it was "part of what happened" after her split from Pitt. "I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can," Jolie shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie Has Begun Preparing to Sell Her Los Angeles Home

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie purchased the home in 2017.

In August 2025, a news outlet claimed the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star was planning to "put the house [the historic Cecil B. DeMille estate] up for sale." She purchased the property for $24.5 million in 2017 so her kids could live close to Pitt, who "is only five minutes away." "[Jolie] never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad," a source said. "She plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles." Jolie officially listed the California compound for $29.5 million on May 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie 'Doesn't Recognize' the U.S. Amid Growing Political Tensions

Source: MEGA She called the tensions 'such serious times.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In addition to her divorce, ongoing political divisions in the U.S. may have contributed to her plans to leave Tinseltown. While at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain in September 2025 to promote her film Couture, Jolie was asked what she was "afraid of as an artist and as an American." "It's obviously a very difficult question. Only to say, I love my country, but I don't at this time recognize my country," she said during a press conference. "I've always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life. My worldview is equal, united, international, so anything anywhere that divides or, of course, limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous." "I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually, so I'll be careful during a press conference," she continued, "But to say that, of course, like all of you and everyone watching, these are very, very heavy times we are living in together."

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly 'Ready for a Life' Beyond Los Angeles

Source: MEGA She previously said she has to live in Los Angeles because of her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Amid the relocation talks, a source revealed to People that Jolie was "ready for a life that isn't centered in Los Angeles." "There are a lot of projects she's excited about and she's feeling good," the tipster claimed in December 2025. "She's looking forward to 2026 and the flexibility she'll have then."

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie's Father Reportedly Wants to See Her Before She Leaves

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight maintain a strained relationship.