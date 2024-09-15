Angelina Jolie Has 'Never Really Forgiven' Her Dad Jon Voight for 'Breaking Her Mom's Heart': Source
Angelina Jolie and her father, Jon Voight, have had a rollercoaster relationship for years.
Although the Anaconda actor has been speaking more openly about his daughter and grandchildren in recent months, according to a source, Jolie hasn't let go of some of Voight's sins of the past.
The Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress was born in 1975 to Voight and mother Marcheline Bertrand. However, in 1976, her parents confirmed their separation following Voight's infidelity.
"She’s never really forgiven him for breaking her mom’s heart," an insider spilled to a news outlet.
Bertrand officially filed for divorce in 1978 and it was finalized in 1980, but the source revealed Jolie felt ignored by her father after the split, as he was "out partying and living the life he wanted to" rather than being there for her growing up.
The father-daughter duo have since gone through sporadic periods of estrangement over the years, but more recently, the Maleficent star felt her dad crossed lines when it came to how freely he speaks about her family life and legal issues.
"Angelina finds her dad’s politics hard to stomach, but she really draws the line when he talks about her kids as though he has some inside scoop," the source added. "It makes her absolutely furious and proves Jon is the same self-centered person he’s always been."
She was especially upset after he chose to speak out about her tumultuous split and subsequent court battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The pair share Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, and have been in and out of court over everything from custody issues to ownership of their shared French winery over the past eight years.
"I wish they'd find a way to make peace," the 85-year-old actor said of Pitt and Jolie in a recent interview. "You know, I think the kids need some stability. I love the kids, and I love my daughter. And I want Brad to step up to do, you know, what he has to do. End this nonsense."
The source said the mother-of-six found this particular comment "especially offensive."
“All Angelina has done is stand up for her family. It undermines her and minimizes the trauma she’s been through,” the source said. “Considering Jon was such an absent parent she finds it ironic that he’s now so concerned about her kids.”
The source spoke with In Touch about Jolie and Voight's tense relationship.