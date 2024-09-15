Angelina Jolie Has 'Never Really Forgiven' Her Dad Jon Voight for 'Breaking Her Mom's Heart': Source

Bertrand officially filed for divorce in 1978 and it was finalized in 1980, but the source revealed Jolie felt ignored by her father after the split, as he was "out partying and living the life he wanted to" rather than being there for her growing up.

The father-daughter duo have since gone through sporadic periods of estrangement over the years, but more recently, the Maleficent star felt her dad crossed lines when it came to how freely he speaks about her family life and legal issues.