Politics George Clooney Blasts 'Infantile' Donald Trump for 'War Crime' Threats Source: MEGA George Clooney ramped up his criticism of Donald Trump by blasting his threats to commit war crimes and 'infantile' name-calling. Lesley Abravanel April 9 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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George Clooney blasted President Donald Trump for his recent threats to "destroy an entire civilization" in Iran, labeling such rhetoric as a war crime. The award-winning actor made these remarks while speaking to a group of 3,000 high school students in Cuneo, Italy, where he warned that such escalations represent a dangerous departure from international norms. Trump posted on Truth Social that a "whole civilization will die tonight" unless Iran agreed to specific terms regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

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Source: MEGA George Clooney resides in France.

Clooney, who relocated his family to Provence, France, and received French citizenship in December 2025, defined a war crime as an "intent to destroy a nation physically," citing the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute. He called for "vigorous debate" rather than threats of annihilation. "Some say Donald Trump is fine, but if someone says he wants to end civilization, that's a crime," the 64-year-old said. "You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it,” he added.

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Source: MEGA The White House hit back at the actor's comments.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissed Clooney’s comments with his typically juvenile snark, retorting that the "only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability.” The Good Night, and Good Luck star — who has won two Oscars, four Golden Globes, four Screen Actors Guild Awards and one BAFTA, among others — responded to the personal jabs by jokingly agreeing that his performance in Batman & Robin was a failure, but insisted the administration should focus on the "incinerated children" and the "world's economy on a knife's edge" instead of name-calling. Clooney then continued to condemn Trump's actions, telling The Hollywood Reporter there was little time for "infantile name-calling" when a war is still raging.

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Source: MEGA George Clooney told the president to stop 'name-calling' amid the Iran war.

"Families are losing their loved ones. Children have been incinerated. The world's economy is on a knife-edge," Clooney said. "This is a time for vigorous debate at the highest levels. Not for infantile name-calling. I'll start," he added. "A war crime is alleged when there is intent to physically destroy a nation,' as defined by the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute. What is the administration's defense? [besides calling me a failed actor, which I happily agree with, having starred in Batman & Robin?]." Clooney also expressed deep concerns about the potential dismantling of NATO, which he credited with keeping Europe and the rest of the world safe. Trump previously described the former ER and Facts of Life actor and his wife, Amal, as "two of the worst political prognosticators of all time.”

Source: MEGA George Clooney posted a controversial essay about Joe Biden in 2024.