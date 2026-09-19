Biggest Bombshells From Jaclyn Smith's Memoir: From Cocaine Claims to Cancer Diagnosis

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Jaclyn Smith held nothing back in her new memoir. Released on September 8, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie "tells the life story of an accomplished woman who has inspired generations of Angels who have come after her," decades after the original Charlie's Angels series made Smith a TV icon. From behind-the-scenes stories about the hit crime drama to candid revelations about her marriages and health setbacks, here are the biggest bombshells from Smith's memoir.

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Cocaine Had a 'Constant' Presence on the Set of 'Charlie's Angels' During Its Final Season

Source: MEGA 'Charlie's Angels' aired from 1976 to 1981.

Behind the glamour of Charlie's Angels, Smith said the atmosphere had taken a darker turn as the once-glossy production entered its final stretch, with cocaine becoming a "constant presence." "The more drug use I saw, the more time I spent in my motor home," she wrote in the book. "I was in there a lot by the end of the series." Smith stopped short of naming any cast or crew members who were allegedly using the drug on set.

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Jaclyn Smith Said She Never Used Cocaine

Source: MEGA 'Charlie's Angels' underwent several cast shake-ups throughout its run.

Despite cocaine's growing presence around the Charlie's Angels set, Smith disclosed she never gave in to the pressure. In the memoir, she was adamant she has "never" used the drug and "never will" as she recalled how witnessing the drug's effects on those around her was enough to keep her away from it. "I've watched that drug, in particular, turn people into the worst version of themselves," she penned.

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Jaclyn Smith's 'Charlie's Angels' Costar Wanted a T------- With Her and Her Husband

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith has been married four times.

In one of the memoir's most surprising revelations, Smith claimed her late costar Tanya Roberts — who portrayed Julie Rogers in the final season of Charlie's Angels — had an open marriage with her husband, Barry Roberts. According to Jaclyn, Tanya "wasn't shy about it in the least, or about propositioning people to 'swing' with them." Jaclyn then alleged that, during a flight to Hawaii for filming, Tanya took things a step further and asked if she wanted to join her and Barry for a t------. Jaclyn declined the invitation but stressed she did not judge her costar and only found Tanya's "honesty about her sexuality to be brave and self-aware."

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Kate Jackson Allegedly Resented 'Charlie's Angels'

Source: MEGA The 'Charlie's Angels' costars reunited at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

In I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie, Jaclyn claimed Kate Jackson developed "a lot of resentment" toward Charlie's Angels because she believed greater recognition for her work on the series. Although she remembered Kate as "savvy and skilled, and at times downright silly," she also recalled moments when tensions boiled over, including an incident when Kate allegedly "flew into a fury over some slight." "She climbed behind the wheel of her motor home, with me by her side, and just drove it in circles around the lot, over and over," Jaclyn wrote. "It was funny at first, but the teamsters were not happy with us." Elsewhere in the book, Jaclyn recalled several moments that highlighted Kate's fiery temperament. In one incident, Kate allegedly locked herself with Jaclyn and Farrah Fawcett inside her trailer after becoming upset that the cast had to give up their lunch break for a photoshoot. Jaclyn further claimed Kate had an unusual way of preparing for scenes, sometimes shouting "every four-letter word in the book… at the top of her lungs." She described it as a "long, bellowed string of expletives" that supposedly "made even the cameramen and lighting guys blush." As for why Kate felt "a lot of resentment" toward Charlie's Angels, Jaclyn said her costar "felt that she was owed both an acknowledgement and a piece of the profit as a creator." However, the "producers disagreed."

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'Hustler' Offered Jaclyn Smith and Her 'Charlie's Angels' Castmates a Whopping Offer to Pose N---

Source: MEGA The trio honored Farrah Fawcett at the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Jaclyn and her Charlie's Angels costars were offered $1 million each to pose n--- for Hustler — but they declined. She said the cast "were on the cover of every magazine, every tabloid" amid the show's success, adding, "The public response arrived like a tidal wave: magazine stories, crowds, the shock of being recognized in places where no one had known our names before. It was intoxicating and disorienting all at once. You begin to understand how quickly the world can take possession of you."

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Jaclyn Smith Discovered Roger Davis Was Allegedly Having an Affair

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith said her first two marriages ended because both her husbands were unfaithful.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress also reflected on her first marriage to Roger Davis in the book, including the affair she said he had with their real estate agent just two years into their relationship. According to Jaclyn, she eventually learned that Roger was involved with a woman named Laura, whose husband, Bill, was the first to alert her to the suspected infidelity. Though she initially struggled to believe the claim, Jaclyn later confronted Laura and said she ultimately confirmed the affair. "I couldn't imagine how two people I trusted could have betrayed me, and for so long," she wrote in I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie. Jaclyn told People her second husband, actor Dennis Cole, was also unfaithful to her.

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Jaclyn Smith Reflected on Her Struggles With OCD

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith opened up about her long struggles with OCD.

In I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie, Jaclyn revealed she was 12 when she began experiencing the first signs of OCD. At the time, she reportedly found herself obsessively praying for her family members' safety after her uncle's death from the effects of alcohol addiction at age 54. "It's not fun being diagnosed (or self-diagnosing) with a psychiatric disorder, but at the same time I felt relieved. There was a name for it, and I wasn't alone!" she wrote in the book.

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Jaclyn Smith Once Thought Motherhood Would Be Impossible

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith is a mom-of-two.

Jaclyn learned she was pregnant with her child Gaston in 1981 after spending years fearing that motherhood might never be possible for her. Following her uncle's death, the stress began to take a physical toll, causing her to miss a period. Her mother took her to a doctor, and after a blood test, Jaclyn was told her hormones were "all messed up" and that she "might have trouble having a child." "On a purely human level, it felt cruel to tell an anxious, grieving adolescent girl that she could be infertile," she wrote. "He was the doctor, so I believed him, and my anxiety doubled instantly."

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Why Jaclyn Smith Skipped Farrah Fawcett's Funeral

Source: MEGA Farrah Fawcett died on June 25, 2009.

Explaining why she skipped Farrah's funeral in 2009, Jaclyn wrote her mother had been sick at the same time her costar was "so depleted." "I was in Houston at my mother's hospital bedside when I learned that Farrah had passed," she divulged. "Mom was okay at the time, and she insisted that I go to Farrah's funeral. She asked her doctor to assure me it was fine for me to go, and he did." But when she landed in Los Angeles, Jaclyn received a message saying her mother's condition had "taken a turn for the worse." Upon returning to Houston, she found her mother on a respirator in the ICU. Jaclyn's mother died in August 2009, which she called "the most traumatic experience of [her] life" and an "unfathomable loss."

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Jaclyn Smith Opened Up About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith was diagnosed with cancer following a routine mammogram.