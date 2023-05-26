President Joe Biden Dragged by CNN's Jake Tapper Over 'Horrible' Poll Results

David Chalian, who works as a political director for CNN, shared that according to a recent poll done by the network, 26% would consider a second term for the Biden Administration a "setback" for the country, rather than a disaster.

Meanwhile, 44% of Americans who took part in the survey said that political rival Donald Trump winning the 2024 election would be a "disaster" and only 12% said it would be a "setback."

Per CNN, a mere 35% of those polled Americans had a positive view of Biden.