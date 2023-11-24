Jeannie Mai Spends Thanksgiving With Daughter Monaco After Jeezy Split: Photos
After a difficult year, Jeannie Mai is focusing on her daughter.
The television personality, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday, November 23, to give a glimpse into her Thanksgiving festivities with her baby girl, Monaco, 1. It appears that Jeezy, who filed for divorce from the star earlier this year, wasn't present for the holiday dinner.
"Monaco and I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving!! 🦃🤎," she captioned an adorable video in which she showed her little one how to prepare a turkey.
The quality time with her child comes as her estranged spouse, 46, filed to legally end their two-year marriage in September.
"This has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy," Jeezy said in a recent interview about their split.
"But God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who's been through all of the things that I've been through," the musician noted.
Jeezy even went on to admit that therapy was not enough to save their ill-fated romance. "I think love is two people healing together and giving each other the space to do so," Jeezy explained, adding he "can only be responsible for myself, and I can only do what I can do."
"At the end of the day, I don't want my kids to just think I was a great artist. I'm a great man. I'm a great person. I'm a great father," Jeezy added. "I'm all the things, and I'm also somebody who's failed. I'm also somebody who's lost. I'm also somebody who, my life plays out in public a lot."
- The Real's Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Hubby Jeezy After Suffering Heartbreaking Miscarriage
- Freddy Harteis' Fiancée Lindsey Toole Claims She Doesn't Want To Put Jeannie Mai 'Through What She Put Me Through When I Was Pregnant'
- Jeannie Mai Shocks ‘The Real’ Cohosts By Hinting About Having A Baby With Jeezy — ‘I’d Be Such A Good Mother!’
As for the former co-host of The Real, she's been grateful to have Monaco by her side as she navigates this difficult time in her life. "I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her," Jeannie said during a recent appearance on Sherri.
"I’m able to look at her and I can say, ‘What would I advise you? If you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything," the How Do I Look? host said.
As the former pair continue to figure out their divorce, Jeezy and Jeannie have been living together in their Georgia mansion as they both continue to care for their daughter.
"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," a source said of the reason for the split. "She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn’t expecting a divorce. Now she’s trying to figure out what her future looks like and where she’ll be living."