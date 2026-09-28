Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Low-Cut Dress at State Dinner: 'Money Doesn't Buy Class'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 10:43 a.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez sparked a heated debate over her daring look at the White House state dinner.
The 56-year-old wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended the Thursday, September 24, event in Washington, D.C., wearing a plunging black corset-style gown paired with eye-catching diamond jewelry.
While Sánchez appeared confident in the glamorous ensemble, social media users quickly weighed in on the revealing look, with some critics arguing the dress wasn't appropriate for the formal occasion.
Lauren Sánchez Wears a Plunging Corset Gown
Sánchez turned heads in a black corseted gown that featured a dramatically plunging neckline and a fitted silhouette.
She accessorized the look with major diamond jewelry, including a sparkling necklace and earrings, while wearing her dark hair down.
Her husband coordinated with her in a traditional black tuxedo as the pair posed together during the high-profile evening.
The couple joined the star-studded guest list at the White House event honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan.
Lauren Sánchez's Dress Sparks Backlash
Not everyone was impressed with Sánchez's choice of attire.
Critics took to social media to question whether such a low-cut dress was appropriate for a formal state dinner, with some describing the look as "inappropriate."
"Money doesn't buy class," one critic wrote while weighing in on the ensemble.
Others similarly took issue with the amount of cleavage on display, arguing that the occasion called for a more conservative style.
Still, the criticism represented social media users' opinions about Sánchez's outfit rather than any official dress code violation.
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Lauren Sánchez Bezos Is No Stranger to Daring Fashion
Sánchez has become known for embracing plunging necklines, fitted silhouettes and bold red carpet looks.
Her style previously became a talking point when she attended President Donald Trump's January 2025 inauguration in a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit with a visible lace corset underneath.
That outfit also generated online debate, though Sánchez has continued to embrace similarly daring styles at major public events.
Her White House appearance showed that her approach to fashion hasn't changed since marrying Bezos in 2025.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos Step Out Together
Sánchez and the billionaire businessman tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in June 2025 after becoming engaged in 2023.
Their elaborate wedding celebration drew numerous famous guests and featured several high-fashion looks from the former journalist.
For her wedding ceremony, Sánchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown inspired by Sophia Loren's dress in the 1958 movie Houseboat.
Months later, she and Bezos once again dressed up for one of Washington's most formal occasions.
Despite the criticism surrounding her state dinner ensemble, Sánchez appeared unfazed as she posed alongside her husband in the headline-making look.