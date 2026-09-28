CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Low-Cut Dress at State Dinner: 'Money Doesn't Buy Class' Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez sparked backlash after wearing a plunging black corset-style gown to the White House state dinner. Taylor Camp Sept. 28 2026, Published 10:43 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez sparked a heated debate over her daring look at the White House state dinner. The 56-year-old wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended the Thursday, September 24, event in Washington, D.C., wearing a plunging black corset-style gown paired with eye-catching diamond jewelry. While Sánchez appeared confident in the glamorous ensemble, social media users quickly weighed in on the revealing look, with some critics arguing the dress wasn't appropriate for the formal occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez Wears a Plunging Corset Gown

Source: MEGA The former journalist paired her dramatically low-cut gown with massive diamonds while attending the formal event with husband Jeff Bezos.

Sánchez turned heads in a black corseted gown that featured a dramatically plunging neckline and a fitted silhouette. She accessorized the look with major diamond jewelry, including a sparkling necklace and earrings, while wearing her dark hair down. Her husband coordinated with her in a traditional black tuxedo as the pair posed together during the high-profile evening. The couple joined the star-studded guest list at the White House event honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez's Dress Sparks Backlash

Source: MEGA Social media critics questioned whether Lauren Sánchez's revealing ensemble was appropriate for a White House state dinner.

Not everyone was impressed with Sánchez's choice of attire. Critics took to social media to question whether such a low-cut dress was appropriate for a formal state dinner, with some describing the look as "inappropriate." "Money doesn't buy class," one critic wrote while weighing in on the ensemble. Others similarly took issue with the amount of cleavage on display, arguing that the occasion called for a more conservative style. Still, the criticism represented social media users' opinions about Sánchez's outfit rather than any official dress code violation.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez Bezos Is No Stranger to Daring Fashion

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez has previously sparked fashion debated with her daring looks, including at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

Sánchez has become known for embracing plunging necklines, fitted silhouettes and bold red carpet looks. Her style previously became a talking point when she attended President Donald Trump's January 2025 inauguration in a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit with a visible lace corset underneath. That outfit also generated online debate, though Sánchez has continued to embrace similarly daring styles at major public events. Her White House appearance showed that her approach to fashion hasn't changed since marrying Bezos in 2025.

Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos Step Out Together

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot during a lavish wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, in June 2025.