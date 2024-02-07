Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump With Nude Photos
Jenna Dewan is not afraid to show off her new figure!
On Tuesday, February 6, the mother-of two, who is expecting her second child with fiancé Steve Kazee, shared nude images of herself in the bathtub.
The snaps featured the dancer holding her pregnant belly and chest while sitting on the edge of her bathtub. The bathroom was dimly lit by a large window, which displayed a rainy day.
Additionally, the star posted a smiling selfie while in the tub, with the bubbles strategically covering her physique.
“Rainy cozy bliss,” the actress wrote alongside the carousel. In response, fans gushed over the stunning snaps.
“Congratulations to you both! You are GLOWING!” one person penned, as another said, “Oh, I love this portrait, beauty.”
“Gorgeous😍, a third declared, while a fourth raved, “How can a person look so perfect❤️.”
One more individual even described the setting as “heaven.”
As OK! previously reported, the star — who shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex Channing Tatum and son Callum, 3, with Kazee — announced her third pregnancy early this year.
While speaking to Romper in an interview published on January 17, the 43-year-old revealed the exciting news.
Dewan expressed how she's happy to be having this baby following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was wild to be postpartum at the same time as all those changes in the world,” she confessed. “Then also having all that downtime to really nest, but then also being afraid.”
She noted the recovery after this pregnancy may be tougher as she gets older.
“I’m not sure the body necessarily gets right back into action the way it did years ago. We’ll see,” she explained. “I’ll report back, but I do think there’s a bit of ignorance, this dancer in me that just says ‘OK, well, you just get it done.’ I’ve recovered great every time, but I’m open to whatever happens.”
Dewan also shared how her son, Callum has expressed his eagerness to become a big brother.
“[I told him] when the baby is ready, the baby comes out. And he’s like, ‘I want the baby right now. Can you just pull it out of your mouth?’ Steve and I died laughing. I said, ‘I wish, baby. That would be amazing if we could pull it out my mouth. But no, it definitely goes a different way,'" she said, adding how she and Kazee will be keeping the baby’s gender a surprise.
Additionally, she admitted this would be her final pregnancy.
“You don’t race to the end because this is the last time,” she stated. “So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really… he’s just incredible,” she added of Kazee. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”