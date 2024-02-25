Jennifer Aniston Shines in Body-Hugging Silver Gown at 2024 SAG Awards

Aniston presented Barbra Streisand with her Life Achievement Award, where she appeared to get emotional as the film icon made her way to the stage.

While the sitcom star was nearly brought to tears by the Funny Girl actress, fans were rejoiced about Aniston not rocking her typical black frock. "She heard us out, it’s not a black dress 🙏🙏🙏," one person wrote below an Instagram photo of her look for the night.

"Rejoice, she’s not in black!” a second social media user chimed in about the change-up.