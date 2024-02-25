Jennifer Aniston Shines in Body-Hugging Silver Gown at 2024 SAG Awards
Jennifer Aniston turned heads at the 2024 SAG Awards!
The Friends alum, 55, sparkled as she walked the red carpet at the Saturday, February 24, ceremony in a body-hugging silver Celine dress which highlighted her toned physique.
Aniston presented Barbra Streisand with her Life Achievement Award, where she appeared to get emotional as the film icon made her way to the stage.
While the sitcom star was nearly brought to tears by the Funny Girl actress, fans were rejoiced about Aniston not rocking her typical black frock. "She heard us out, it’s not a black dress 🙏🙏🙏," one person wrote below an Instagram photo of her look for the night.
"Rejoice, she’s not in black!” a second social media user chimed in about the change-up.
As OK! previously reported, the Murder Mystery star has been in a great place in her life after numerous failed marriages and romances. "I feel like I've risen out of some ashes," Aniston said in a 2023 interview,
"But I think we always have moments of, you know, ups and downs and ebbs and flows," she explained. "And it just feels like that kind of period right now is feeling really great about every single thing. I'm very grateful. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."
"I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads," Aniston added of her life.
Aniston noted that she understands people are interested in her personal life, but she's just being present in the moment.
"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" the California native said.
Aniston has been open about how she's spent "years" trying to get pregnant. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she revealed in a 2022 interview.
"My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard s---, an if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be," the We're the Millers actress said. "I was throwing everything at it. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."
