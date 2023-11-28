'I'm Embarrassed': Jennifer Garner Laughs Over What She Carries in Her Purse
If anyone can poke fun at herself, it's Jennifer Garner!
The 13 Going on 30 star, 51, recently took to Instagram to give her 14 million followers a glimpse into what she carries in her bag — even though it was a tad embarrassing!
"I'm a little bit nervous, but it feels appropriate to do 'What's in my bag?'" Garner explained in the video as she pulled out a notebook, a glasses case and a bunch of pens.
The Alias alum also held up books The Whalebone Theatre and The Giver, which she revealed she was reading with her kids Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
However, the numerous food items stashed in her bag gave Garner quite a laugh. "Lucky day! It’s my lucky day!" she cheered as she pulled Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate bars out of the leather knapsack.
"Gotta have your candy handy," the Texas native added while yanking out RXBARs, an empty bag of Smart Sweets and a pouch of nuts.
As Garner continued to dig into the backpack, she found numerous containers of nuts. "I'm so scared I’m not going to have any nuts," she explained between fits of laughter.
"What’s in my bag? I’m embarrassed to even show you….🥜🌰🥜🐿️," the Juno actress captioned the hilarious post.
"So many nuts !! Are you a squirrel? 🤣" Garner's close pal Reese Witherspoon commented below the clip.
"I love that her nuts are also in a ziplock bag like us regular folks 😂" a fan applauded the mother-of-three.
While Garner continues to be a ball of happiness, it may be primarily due to her longtime romance with her boyfriend, John Miller, whom she began dating after her divorce from Ben Affleck.
"Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises," a source said of her romance with the businessman, 45, earlier this year. "She’s happier than she’s been in a very long time."
"John is so kind and patient," the insider explained. "He loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous — he’s always complimenting her — and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is. She says she finally trusts someone with her heart. John brings out the best in Jen."
Despite their strong relationship, Garner and Miller have not been eager to get hitched anytime soon. "Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now," another source revealed.