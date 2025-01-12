Jessica Simpson Has a 'Master Plan' Around 'Changing Her Appearance So Aggressively': She 'Hates Aging'
Jessica Simpson has concerned fans with her steadily shrinking figure and rapidly changing look over the past year — but according to a source, it's all part of a bigger plan.
"Jessica has some kind of master plan around changing her appearance so aggressively, but she’s not sharing that plan with anybody and is marching to the beat of her own drum with the procedures and adjustments she’s making to her look," the source spilled to a news outlet.
The source added the former pop star "hates aging" and "has the resources and taste to reverse that process, even if it’s through her own fun-house mirror."
Part of Simpson's supposed "master plan" may also involve a major Hollywood comeback! The source revealed the mother-of-three — who shares Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae with husband Eric Johnson — "sees a third act for herself in showbiz" which will include "more music, more acting and a reality show."
"Everything’s on the table. She does not want this next chapter of her career to strictly be defined by her business/apparel success," the source continued. "Jessica wants to be a star again, and she needs to look the part."
- Jessica Simpson Is 'So Fixated on Her Appearance' as She Continues to Post Her Jaw-Dropping Transformation: Source
- Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Hit Breaking Point — Find Out What's Driving A Wedge Between This Hollywood Couple
- Jessica Simpson Teases Next Career Move After Complete Body Transformation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"It may come across as a little desperate to some, but Jessica has dragged herself through h--- to get to the point where nobody can tell her what to do, and she’s really charting her own course at the moment. Her surgical ‘new look’ is a key part of that, and she thinks it’s working," the source concluded.
Simpson's changing looks and reported career endeavors come amid rampant rumors that Simpson and Johnson's relationship is headed for divorce. As OK! previously reported, a source dished the pair has been "butting heads and living separate lives for an extremely long time."
Last September, a separate insider suggested problems arose between the couple after Simpson moved to Nashville to "work on new music" and Johnson "stayed in L.A. with the kids."
"They went into it with a plan, but as time went on, it created a lot of tension. Eric felt abandoned, while Jess felt she wasn’t asking too much, and neither saw the other’s point of view," the insider explained at the time. "Jessica is gearing up for a comeback and filming a docuseries chronicling her return to music, but Eric is private and not sure he wants to be a part of something as public as that."
The source spoke with Life & Style on Simpson's changing appearance.