Jill Duggar Reveals Her 1 Major Rule for a Potential Reality TV Comeback

jill duggar major rule reality tvpp
By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

Jill Duggar Dillard detailed the strain growing up on television put on her marriage and her relationships with some of her closest family members in her best-selling memoir, Counting the Cost.

Despite the difficulties, Jill admitted that she wasn't closing the door entirely on ever returning to the small screen — but it would only be on her own terms.

jill duggar book
'Counting the Cost' hit shelves on September 12.

"I think it's a misnomer that people think we are against reality tv," her husband, Derick, told a news outlet. "It's not having any control or any request in your involvement."

"But... that being said, I would say it's a little too soon for me," Jill chimed in with her own feelings on the topic. "A little too triggering, probably, to just jump into a reality tv show at this point."

jill duggar reveals her major rule reality tv comeback
Jill revealed that she would consider returning to reality television in the future, but that it's 'too soon.'

When pressed for an answer on whether that meant she'd consider a comeback in the future, she admitted that she's "wary" of speaking in absolutes and giving a firm no, but she also wanted to take the time to think it through.

"I do know that I would be very careful...I would not want it to be centered around our kids," she explained her hesitance. "Growing up in reality tv...the problem comes when you make everything centered around your children, then they have to supply the content."

jill duggar reveals her major rule reality tv comeback
Jill was all smiles posing with her aunt and her cousin holding copies of her tell-all memoir.

MORE ON:
Jill Duggar

The mother-of-three — who shares sons Israel, Samuel and Freddy with Derick — said she didn't think her own mom and dad — Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — "set out" to do that, clarifying that she believed they initially had their kids' "best interest in mind." Still, she stayed firm that parents have to be careful when it comes to involving their children in something like this.

"You have to be aware of the pitfalls — and I am very aware having grown up in television," she continued. "I would want to protect our children."

jill duggar major rule reality tv
Jill and Derick tied the knot in 2014 and share three sons together.

Jill then likened reality tv to social media and how some parents choose not to show their kids' faces online.

Confessing that she wasn't sure how she felt about continuing to expose her children to the public in that way, she made the decision to take a "step back" from it by not detailing every moment of their lives online.

Jill and Derick spoke with ET about their potential future in reality television.

