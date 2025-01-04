Full of Drama: 5 of Jillian Michaels' Most Controversial Statements
Jillian Michaels Is Not a Fan of Keto
Jillian Michaels has made headlines due to her comments about the keto diet over the past years. In 2019, she shared her thoughts about the popular health trend.
"I don't understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea? Your cells, your macro molecules, are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids. When you do not eat one of the three macronutrients — those three things I just mentioned — you're starving yourselves," she told Women's Health.
In response to her statement, Al Roker tweeted, "This coming from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas."
Andy Cohen also slammed the comment in an episode of his Watch What Happens Live, branding Michaels the "Jackhole of the Day" and a "bad idea."
The Biggest Loser star later lambasted Roker and Cohen on X and suggested a "civil intelligent debate" on the diet instead of throwing personal attacks.
Speaking on the "Skimm'd From the Couch" podcast, Michaels also called out "a------" Cohen who "likes to attack women." She claimed the TV host was not a nice guy and that she had an unpleasant experience when she appeared on his show.
Michaels did not stop criticizing Roker and Cohen, extending her condemnation during her interview on the "#ADULTING" podcast with Zack Peter and Abigail Fraher. She later included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' former star Teddi Mellencamp in the keto feud.
Jillian Michaels Commented About CrossFit
In December 2019, Michaels received backlash for her opinions on CrossFit, saying she "does not understand the trainer logic" as it "seems like beating after beating after beating."
"[And] I know CrossFit (athletes say), 'Oh, we work all the modalities!' — but no, not really, so shouldn't you choose a workout that has a little bit more flexibility and strength so you get more mobility, not just power, which is speed and strength," she went on.
Several CrossFit athletes and weightlifters clapped back at her comments and accused her of creating controversy due to her "need to stay relevant."
Her Pregnancy Remark Left Everyone Enraged
Michaels raised eyebrows when she told Women's Health May 2010 issue she wanted children but did not plan to get pregnant. She explained she did not think she could handle "doing that" — referring to the pregnancy journey — to her body.
After garnering criticisms, Michaels clarified her comments and revealed she had endometriosis, a chronic gynecological disease.
"I've had the X-rays, my tubes are closed, the uterine lining is too thick, blah, blah, blah," she told the New York Times. "I was ashamed about it because I thought I'm supposed to be the healthiest woman in the world, and what does this say about me if I can't have kids of my own. It was insecurity, which I have to work on."
Jillian Michaels Mocked Lizzo's Weight
The fitness pro returned to headlines for the wrong reasons when she responded to Lizzo's statements about body positivity and self-love in 2020.
"Why are we celebrating Lizzo's body?” she asked during her interview with Buzzfeed News' digital series AM to DM. “Why does it matter? That's what I'm saying. Like why aren't we celebrating her music? Because it isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes."
Michaels continued, "I'm just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there's never a moment when I'm like, 'I'm so glad she's overweight.' Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?"
Shortly after receiving backlash, the fitness guru took to X to reiterate that she would never wish for anyone to have health issues. She also reminded everyone to prioritize their health and love their bodies.
Jillian Michaels Criticized Oprah Winfrey
In January 2024, Michaels alleged Oprah Winfrey had a "strong financial incentive with Ozempic" as the 70-year-old TV host was reportedly not telling the entire truth about her use of the weight-loss drug.
"Oprah, I believe, is one of the biggest shareholders of WeightWatchers, and WeightWatchers is now in the Ozempic business," said Michaels. "I believe [WeightWatchers] bought a company that provides access to these drugs, now there is a financial interest in these drugs. I think it's important to put that out there right off the bat."