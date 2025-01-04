Full of Drama: 5 of Jillian Michaels' Most Controversial Statements

Jillian Michaels has made headlines due to her comments about the keto diet over the past years. In 2019, she shared her thoughts about the popular health trend.

"I don't understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea? Your cells, your macro molecules, are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids. When you do not eat one of the three macronutrients — those three things I just mentioned — you're starving yourselves," she told Women's Health.

In response to her statement, Al Roker tweeted, "This coming from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas."

Andy Cohen also slammed the comment in an episode of his Watch What Happens Live, branding Michaels the "Jackhole of the Day" and a "bad idea."

The Biggest Loser star later lambasted Roker and Cohen on X and suggested a "civil intelligent debate" on the diet instead of throwing personal attacks.

Speaking on the "Skimm'd From the Couch" podcast, Michaels also called out "a------" Cohen who "likes to attack women." She claimed the TV host was not a nice guy and that she had an unpleasant experience when she appeared on his show.

Michaels did not stop criticizing Roker and Cohen, extending her condemnation during her interview on the "#ADULTING" podcast with Zack Peter and Abigail Fraher. She later included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' former star Teddi Mellencamp in the keto feud.