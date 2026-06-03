Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back After Donald Trump Taunts 3 Late-Night Hosts' Jobs
June 3 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel fired back at President Donald Trump during his monologue, mocking the aging president's physical appearance and his political rallies after the president issued a fresh wave of social media attacks.
“In the last two weeks I've taken out many bad Political 'Leaders' and Pundits including Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lightweight 'Congressman' Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brad Raffensperger of Georgia, REALLY DUMB Stephen Colbert of CBS, and others. My score, for two weeks, is 38-0, with three more limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts, including Low Ratings Bill Maher and his Fake ‘Laughing Machine’ to go. It is my Honor to be working so hard for our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the 79-year-old posted on Monday, June 1.
The multi-day, escalating feud culminated in Kimmel's response following Trump's barrage of 47 social media posts sent in just 31 minutes.
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Trump's late-night posts target network television hosts, calling them "limping" and demanding terminations.
Kimmel laughed off Trump's "limping" late-night host label. He flashed a photo of Trump’s visibly swollen legs on screen. He joked that it looked like a "shoe on a balloon animal made out of sausage links."
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“Last night, Repost Malone fired off 47 posts in 31 minutes, including another threat against late-night television,” Kimmel joked in his Tuesday, June 2, monologue. “Limping late-night talk show hosts? I’m not sure I’d be calling us limping when you got cankles like this, honey.”
Kimmel aimed the president's failed "Freedom 250 Concert." He questioned why the president was focusing on television ratings rather than organizing his event.
“Shouldn’t the president of the United States have more important things to focus on? Like finding a replacement for Milli Vanilli at his Coachella From Hella on July 4th?” he questioned.
Responding to Trump's baseless claims that Jimmy Kimmel Live! has atrocious ratings —ratings are significantly up, driven by massive momentum on both traditional television and digital platforms — Kimmel noted that if poor performance and bad ratings were grounds for being fired, Trump should also be out of a job.
The petulant POTUS has also repeatedly slammed Real Time host Maher, most notably in a lengthy statement where he called their previous White House dinner a "total waste of time.”
Trump referred to Maher as a "highly overrated lightweight" and a "jerk," claiming the comedian seemed extremely nervous, terrified, and asked for a drink immediately upon arriving.
Trump's rant was reportedly sparked by a segment on Maher's HBO show where the host mocked Trump's comments about Canada and ice hockey.
Maher fired back, clarifying that he had a margarita before dinner (not vodka immediately upon arrival) and dismissing claims that he was scared.
He has previously noted that the Trump he met in person was far more measured and approachable than the version he broadcasts on television.