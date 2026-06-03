Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back After Donald Trump Taunts 3 Late-Night Hosts' Jobs

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel fired back at President Donald Trump during his monologue, mocking the aging president's physical appearance and his political rallies after the president issued a fresh wave of social media attacks. “In the last two weeks I've taken out many bad Political 'Leaders' and Pundits including Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lightweight 'Congressman' Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brad Raffensperger of Georgia, REALLY DUMB Stephen Colbert of CBS, and others. My score, for two weeks, is 38-0, with three more limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts, including Low Ratings Bill Maher and his Fake ‘Laughing Machine’ to go. It is my Honor to be working so hard for our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” the 79-year-old posted on Monday, June 1.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel fired back amid Donald Trump’s ongoing attack against late-night.

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The multi-day, escalating feud culminated in Kimmel's response following Trump's barrage of 47 social media posts sent in just 31 minutes.

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Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump’s Swollen Legs

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump’s ‘limping’ late-night label.

Trump's late-night posts target network television hosts, calling them "limping" and demanding terminations. Kimmel laughed off Trump's "limping" late-night host label. He flashed a photo of Trump’s visibly swollen legs on screen. He joked that it looked like a "shoe on a balloon animal made out of sausage links."

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‘You Got Cankles’

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s cankles.

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“Last night, Repost Malone fired off 47 posts in 31 minutes, including another threat against late-night television,” Kimmel joked in his Tuesday, June 2, monologue. “Limping late-night talk show hosts? I’m not sure I’d be calling us limping when you got cankles like this, honey.” Kimmel aimed the president's failed "Freedom 250 Concert." He questioned why the president was focusing on television ratings rather than organizing his event. “Shouldn’t the president of the United States have more important things to focus on? Like finding a replacement for Milli Vanilli at his Coachella From Hella on July 4th?” he questioned.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel frequently targets Donald Trump in his late-night monologues.

Responding to Trump's baseless claims that Jimmy Kimmel Live! has atrocious ratings —ratings are significantly up, driven by massive momentum on both traditional television and digital platforms — Kimmel noted that if poor performance and bad ratings were grounds for being fired, Trump should also be out of a job. The petulant POTUS has also repeatedly slammed Real Time host Maher, most notably in a lengthy statement where he called their previous White House dinner a "total waste of time.” Trump referred to Maher as a "highly overrated lightweight" and a "jerk," claiming the comedian seemed extremely nervous, terrified, and asked for a drink immediately upon arriving.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is known to rant on Truth Social in the middle of the night.