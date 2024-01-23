OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Claims He's Lost '15, Maybe 20' Pounds After Sparking Concerns About His Health

donald trump demands guaranteed immunity presidents cites church copspp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 23 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade awkwardly questioned Donald Trump about his weight while touring his private plane in New Hampshire on Monday, January 22.

When the embattled ex-prez asked him what he thought of the aircraft, Kilmeade replied, "I think it’s fantastic. Now, this is a new plane from the one you had me on when you were doing The Apprentice?"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump claims hes lost maybe pounds health concerns
Source: mega

Donald Trump was questioned about his weight in a recent interview.

Later in the clip, Kilmeade said he hadn't seen the controversial politician in quite a while, quipping that he looked like he was "in fighting shape" before asking how much weight he'd lost.

"Maybe 15, maybe 20," Trump responded.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump claims hes lost maybe pounds health concerns
Source: mega

He claimed he lost 15 to 20 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Around the time of the awkward back and forth, Trump slammed the conservative network for their coverage of the upcoming 2024 election on his Truth Social platform.

"Hard to believe how one-sided Fox News is," he wrote on Monday. "What a difference from the past (Likewise The Wall Street Journal!). No wonder the Republican base no longer cares about them. It was all about Ron DeSantis, and now it’s the BIRDBRAIN SHOW, but the curtains are coming down on that one on Tuesday evening."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump fox news
Source: mega

Trump has been criticizing Fox News for their coverage of the upcoming 2024 election.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, January 23, he penned, "Why does Fox keep putting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on??? Every time I mention his name at a Rally, they BOOO like crazy. He’s all jacked up on something, but he ran for President, without having the courage to announce, and did really poorly. To have this loser on so much is really bad TV."

This comes as both Democrats and Republicans continue to make comments on the state of Trump's weight, overall health and his mental capabilities.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump claims hes lost maybe pounds health concerns
Source: mega

Trump is the first POTUS to ever be criminally charged.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, an insider alleged the 77-year-old had "dropped at least 30 pounds" due to "eating healthier" at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The insider added, Trump hasn't been "scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

However, others noticed he'd been "dragging" one of his legs while giving out pizza to Iowa firefighters earlier this month. He was also heard slurring his words at a New Hampshire rally.

"So many are under the illusion that this man is a youngster. He isn't. He's 77," a social media user wrote at the time. "The average lifespan of an American male is 77.28 years-of-age."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.