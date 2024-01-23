Donald Trump Claims He's Lost '15, Maybe 20' Pounds After Sparking Concerns About His Health
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade awkwardly questioned Donald Trump about his weight while touring his private plane in New Hampshire on Monday, January 22.
When the embattled ex-prez asked him what he thought of the aircraft, Kilmeade replied, "I think it’s fantastic. Now, this is a new plane from the one you had me on when you were doing The Apprentice?"
Later in the clip, Kilmeade said he hadn't seen the controversial politician in quite a while, quipping that he looked like he was "in fighting shape" before asking how much weight he'd lost.
"Maybe 15, maybe 20," Trump responded.
Around the time of the awkward back and forth, Trump slammed the conservative network for their coverage of the upcoming 2024 election on his Truth Social platform.
"Hard to believe how one-sided Fox News is," he wrote on Monday. "What a difference from the past (Likewise The Wall Street Journal!). No wonder the Republican base no longer cares about them. It was all about Ron DeSantis, and now it’s the BIRDBRAIN SHOW, but the curtains are coming down on that one on Tuesday evening."
On Tuesday, January 23, he penned, "Why does Fox keep putting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on??? Every time I mention his name at a Rally, they BOOO like crazy. He’s all jacked up on something, but he ran for President, without having the courage to announce, and did really poorly. To have this loser on so much is really bad TV."
This comes as both Democrats and Republicans continue to make comments on the state of Trump's weight, overall health and his mental capabilities.
As OK! previously reported, an insider alleged the 77-year-old had "dropped at least 30 pounds" due to "eating healthier" at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The insider added, Trump hasn't been "scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it."
However, others noticed he'd been "dragging" one of his legs while giving out pizza to Iowa firefighters earlier this month. He was also heard slurring his words at a New Hampshire rally.
"So many are under the illusion that this man is a youngster. He isn't. He's 77," a social media user wrote at the time. "The average lifespan of an American male is 77.28 years-of-age."