ENTERTAINMENT Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Stephen Colbert Turned Down His Job Offer Because It 'Feels Premature' Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel's offer for Stephen Colbert to guest host his show was politely declined, but Kimmel said the offer still stands. Lesley Abravanel July 23 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jimmy Kimmel Would 'Gladly Step Aside' for Stephen Colbert

Source: MEGA Stephen Colbert turned down Jimmy Kimmel's offer to guest host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

“Of course, I asked him, and I think it feels premature,” Kimmel said in a recent interview. “But I told him, ‘anytime you want to host, it doesn’t matter if it’s the summer, I’ll gladly step aside.'" Kimmel jokingly referred to his show as an "orphanage" for displaced late-night audiences and hosts.

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Source: MEGA 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' was canceled, with its last episode airing in May.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel's viewership increased after Stephen Colbert's show ended.

Kimmel publicly mocked CBS for the decision, sarcastically thanking the network for their "wisdom" in giving him a massive ratings boost. Following the Late Show finale in May, Kimmel encouraged viewers to boycott CBS programming afterward.

Jimmy Kimmel Encouraged a CBS Boycott

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel shamed CBS for forcing Stephen Colbert off the air.