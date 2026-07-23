or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jimmy kimmel
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Stephen Colbert Turned Down His Job Offer Because It 'Feels Premature'

jimmy kimmel, stephen colbert
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's offer for Stephen Colbert to guest host his show was politely declined, but Kimmel said the offer still stands.

July 23 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert politely turned down Jimmy Kimmel's offer to guest-host Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the latter's annual summer hiatus.

Kimmel revealed in an interview with Variety that he reached out to the former Late Show host after CBS canceled Colbert's series, which ended in May.

According to Kimmel, Colbert declined the opportunity because a return to the late-night desk "feels premature.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Would 'Gladly Step Aside' for Stephen Colbert

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Stephen Colbert turned down Jimmy Kimmel's offer to guest host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert turned down Jimmy Kimmel's offer to guest host 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

“Of course, I asked him, and I think it feels premature,” Kimmel said in a recent interview. “But I told him, ‘anytime you want to host, it doesn’t matter if it’s the summer, I’ll gladly step aside.'"

Kimmel jokingly referred to his show as an "orphanage" for displaced late-night audiences and hosts.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' was canceled, with its last episode airing in May.
Source: MEGA

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' was canceled, with its last episode airing in May.

Because Colbert declined, the show has continued utilizing a rotating schedule of guest hosts. This summer's roster includes Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson, Rosie O'Donnell and Jelly Roll.

The hosting offer came after CBS ended The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The cancellation occurred amid corporate mergers and public political pressures.

Following the finale, Kimmel's show inherited a large share of late-night viewership: Jimmy Kimmel Live! reached the highest monthly average rating in its 23-year history, with 3.15 million viewers, a 24 percent spike from May.

MORE ON:
jimmy kimmel

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

photo of Jimmy Kimmel's viewership increased after Stephen Colbert's show ended.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel's viewership increased after Stephen Colbert's show ended.

Kimmel publicly mocked CBS for the decision, sarcastically thanking the network for their "wisdom" in giving him a massive ratings boost.

Following the Late Show finale in May, Kimmel encouraged viewers to boycott CBS programming afterward.

Jimmy Kimmel Encouraged a CBS Boycott

photo of Jimmy Kimmel shamed CBS for forcing Stephen Colbert off the air.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel shamed CBS for forcing Stephen Colbert off the air.

“I think you know how I feel about the fact that they are being pushed out,” Kimmel said in his May 20 monologue. “I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight, although they probably won’t. I hope those of you who watch our show will also tune into CBS for the last time. Don’t ever watch it again, but watch tomorrow night to show Stephen and our friends at The Late Show a fun farewell. Now, let’s talk about the a------- who forced them off the air.”

Colbert is focusing on other creative ventures, including writing and developing a new Lord of the Rings film with Warner Bros. Studio. Colbert is co-writing the script with his screenwriter son, Peter McGee, alongside Oscar-winning franchise veteran Philippa Boyens.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.