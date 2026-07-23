Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Stephen Colbert Turned Down His Job Offer Because It 'Feels Premature'
July 23 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert politely turned down Jimmy Kimmel's offer to guest-host Jimmy Kimmel Live! during the latter's annual summer hiatus.
Kimmel revealed in an interview with Variety that he reached out to the former Late Show host after CBS canceled Colbert's series, which ended in May.
According to Kimmel, Colbert declined the opportunity because a return to the late-night desk "feels premature.”
Jimmy Kimmel Would 'Gladly Step Aside' for Stephen Colbert
“Of course, I asked him, and I think it feels premature,” Kimmel said in a recent interview. “But I told him, ‘anytime you want to host, it doesn’t matter if it’s the summer, I’ll gladly step aside.'"
Kimmel jokingly referred to his show as an "orphanage" for displaced late-night audiences and hosts.
Because Colbert declined, the show has continued utilizing a rotating schedule of guest hosts. This summer's roster includes Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson, Rosie O'Donnell and Jelly Roll.
The hosting offer came after CBS ended The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The cancellation occurred amid corporate mergers and public political pressures.
Following the finale, Kimmel's show inherited a large share of late-night viewership: Jimmy Kimmel Live! reached the highest monthly average rating in its 23-year history, with 3.15 million viewers, a 24 percent spike from May.
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Kimmel publicly mocked CBS for the decision, sarcastically thanking the network for their "wisdom" in giving him a massive ratings boost.
Following the Late Show finale in May, Kimmel encouraged viewers to boycott CBS programming afterward.
Jimmy Kimmel Encouraged a CBS Boycott
“I think you know how I feel about the fact that they are being pushed out,” Kimmel said in his May 20 monologue. “I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight, although they probably won’t. I hope those of you who watch our show will also tune into CBS for the last time. Don’t ever watch it again, but watch tomorrow night to show Stephen and our friends at The Late Show a fun farewell. Now, let’s talk about the a------- who forced them off the air.”
Colbert is focusing on other creative ventures, including writing and developing a new Lord of the Rings film with Warner Bros. Studio. Colbert is co-writing the script with his screenwriter son, Peter McGee, alongside Oscar-winning franchise veteran Philippa Boyens.