Jinger Duggar Admits Her 2 Daughters 'Forget Half of the Names' of Their Many Extended Family Members
Jinger Duggar Vuolo admitted her daughters — Felicity, 6, and Evangeline, 4 — sometimes get confused about who's who in her bustling family.
On the January 1 installment of her and husband Jeremy Vuolo's podcast, Jinger gushed they recently had a "super fun" brunch with a "ton of" aunts, uncles and cousins.
"It was so sweet for Felicity and Evie to get that time with their cousins because they really, really love them," she said. "They forget half of the names and I feel like half the cousins forget each other’s names too — not each other’s names — the older, like, the aunts and uncles. There’s just so many to remember."
Jinger, who has 18 siblings, confessed it could sometimes be "hard to know" who everyone was in the family before telling the story of when her eldest daughter confused a friend and his wife for family members after watching a video of their pregnancy announcement on social media.
"She said, ‘OK Mom, now who is Christian Paul to me? He’s one of my uncles, right? Is he one of my uncles?'" Jinger recalled. "So funny. Growing up, you have so many people around and it’s just so confusing."
"With the 19 siblings, then you have the in-laws as well and then all the nieces and nephews...It’s hard to tell who’s related, and then we have friends who feel like family, but they aren’t technically family," the mother-of-two added.
And their brood is only getting bigger! As OK! previously reported, Jinger and Jeremy announced they were expecting their third child back in October.
"When she told me, I was literally speechless," Jeremy said at the time. "She got me good. It was on Felicity's birthday. Jinger says, 'I've got a gift for you.' It was in an Amazon bag. So I'm thinking, 'What did she get from Amazon for me?' Then I open it up and it's the positive result, and I'm actually speechless."
Jinger also shared how they told their daughters the happy news.
"We planned to get family pictures to announce the pregnancy and thought that would be the best time to let our girls know about their new sibling on the way," the 31-year-old revealed. "We got Felicity and Evangeline each a denim jacket with the words, 'BIG SIS' on the back. The photographer captured the sweet moment when they realized what those words meant."