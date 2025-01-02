Jinger Duggar Admits Her 2 Daughters 'Forget Half of the Names' of Their Many Extended Family Members

"It was so sweet for Felicity and Evie to get that time with their cousins because they really, really love them," she said. "They forget half of the names and I feel like half the cousins forget each other’s names too — not each other’s names — the older, like, the aunts and uncles. There’s just so many to remember."

Jinger, who has 18 siblings, confessed it could sometimes be "hard to know" who everyone was in the family before telling the story of when her eldest daughter confused a friend and his wife for family members after watching a video of their pregnancy announcement on social media.