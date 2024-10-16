Joe Biden Claims Donald Trump Is Running for President to 'Stay Out of Jail' After Hush Money Trial
President Joe Biden didn't mince words while speaking about his former political opponent Donald Trump at the Philadelphia City Committee dinner on Tuesday, October 15.
The 81-year-old said Trump makes him "angry" with the overly negative way that he talks about the state of the country.
"I say America's winning; we're the most powerful nation in the world, the most respected nation in the world … Trump says we're losers, but the only loser I know is Donald Trump," he told the crowd.
Biden also jokingly made a sign of the cross as he slammed Trump, 78, for claiming to be a "great protector of women" at recent campaign events.
"C'mon. Folks, look. This is the same guy who has been held liable for $83m for sexual abuse and defamation," he continued, referring to author E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against the ex-prez. "Same guy who who is getting rid of Roe v Wade."
"Same guy who has three other cases waiting for him when he loses. And, by the way, 34 felonies," he added. "Donald Trump's not running for you, he's running for himself. I think he's running to stay out of jail."
As the clip of Biden's fiery speech made rounds on social media, users praised the POTUS for not holding back on his opinions about the controversial Republican presidential nominee.
One person replied, "Feisty Biden is the best Biden," and another wrote, "The sign of the cross. Let this man loose, I’m here for it!"
A third user said, "Gotta love that Joe is pulling out all the stops and telling it like it is!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump is the first current or former President of the United States to ever be criminally charged. He faced four indictments last year for falsifying business documents, allegedly mishandling classified files and twice for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Washington, D.C., and in Georgia.
His hush money trial — which centered around a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election — began in April 2024, and on May 30, the 12 jurors found Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts.
His sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for July, but the judge confirmed earlier this year that the hearing would be postponed until after the 2024 election.